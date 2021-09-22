United States blacklists a cryptocurrency broker for the first time

For the first time in history, the US Treasury Department has placed a cryptocurrency broker on its sanctions “blacklist”. It is the Russian Suex.io, which came under investigation by authorities for allowing hackers to use the platform to extract cryptocurrencies stolen in ransomware attacks.

In an update to the list on Tuesday (21), the agency explained that the exchange was included “for facilitating financial transactions for ransomware agents, involving illicit products of at least eight variants of ransomware”.

The broker’s sanction comes at a time when large US-based companies have become targets of ransomware attacks, an offensive in which hackers “hijack” a system and only grant access if the victim makes a payment, usually through cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin ( BTC) and Monoro (XMR).

According to the US Treasury report, the investigation into Suex’s operations showed that more than 40% of all transactions that took place on the platform were associated with illegal acts.

“The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed, and will continue to impose, sanctions on these actors and others who help, sponsor or provide financial, material or technological support for these activities”, the document points out.

As of the new measure, no US citizen will be able to use the platform, under penalty of being fined and even imprisoned. The Treasury Department also confirmed that the government will close any Suex property within its borders.

According to Coindesk, Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo told a news conference that “exchanges like Suex are essential to attackers’ ability to extract profits from ransomware attacks. Today’s action is a sign of our intention to expose and disrupt the illicit infrastructure used in these attacks.”

While this is the first time the US Treasury has imposed sanctions on an exchange, the agency has already “blacklisted” cryptocurrency addresses used in other illicit activities, such as the 2018 SamSam ransomware.

Currently, the list has 25 sanctioned addresses of various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) and XBT.

Suex operations

Suex is an OTC broker legally registered in the Czech Republic, but operating from branches in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as other locations in Russia and the Middle East.

Global blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis revealed in a Tuesday publication that it has helped investigate Suex’s illegal operations.

“Since opening its doors in 2018, Suex has handled hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies, much of which comes from illicit and high-risk sources. From bitcoin alone, Suex warehouse addresses received more than $160 million from ransomware agents, scammers and darknet market operators,” Chainalysis pointed out.

The company’s investigation found that the brokerage firm helped hackers convert cryptocurrencies into fiat money in trades that took place at the brokerage’s physical branches in cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg.

According to the report, Suex received 55% of all funds sent from illicit addresses in 2020. Suex addresses also appear in the Rogue 100, a Chainalysis list that tracked the top 100 addresses that facilitated the crime of money laundering in 2019.

“Today’s designation is important because it represents a significant action taken by the US government to combat the money launderers that make all other forms of cryptocurrency-based crime profitable,” the company concludes.