Update 21/9 brings new operation, grenade drop, D2 port change and more | DRAFT5

Check out the full note patch:
(OPERATION RIPTIDE)
– Introducing Operation Riptide, with new maps, new missions and new ways to play your favorite game modes! Activate an Operation Riptide Pass and complete your missions to earn rewards, including all new agents, weapon collections, stickers and patches.
(GAME MODES)
Private matchmaking queues
– Generate a queue code and share it with your friends to create a private match on Valve servers
– Or select your Steam friend group and play a game exclusively with your friends from that group
short competitive
– Added option to select match duration preference in competitive matchmaking mode.
Kill Kill
– Added classic knockout, team knockout (first team with 100 kills wins) and free-for-all, where all players are enemies.
Demolition
– Reduced the maximum number of rounds to 10 and eliminated half-time team switching
– Round time reduced
– Adjusted weapon progression
armed race
– Adjusted weapons progression
– Players will now receive healing injection after three kills
(GAMEPLAY)
– Grenades can be dropped as weapons
– Post-death vision reduced from 3 to 2 seconds (headshot vision reduced from 1 to 0.5 seconds)
– Deagle: reduced damage with body shots
– M4A41-S: added damage to body shots
– Dual Berettas: price reduced to $300
– Riot Shield: added in the option to buy heavy weapons, can be purchased by CTs in casual mode to rescue hostages
– County has been added to the official Danger Zone matchmaking
– Basalt and Insertion II added to official Competitive, Casual, and knockout matchmaking
– Ravine and Extraction have been added to the map list in right-hand matchmaking
– The following maps are no longer available in official matchmaking: Grind, Mocha, Pitstop, Cavalera, Frostbite
Dust2:
– Small visibility change from spawn T to Middle
– Improved visibility from High Dark to Altar
Hell:
– Gate next to altered cement
– Revised 1v1 layout
– Bugs fixed
ancient
– Increased the size of the C4 plant area on both bombsites
– Fixed bullet penetration on wooden surfaces
– Other optimizations
– Added 1v1 arena
Confirming the rumors published by DRAFT5 this Tuesday (21st), the Valve released the new update of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with changes that promise to shake the game’s structure. In addition to the new operation, called Riptide (which had already been advanced by D5), the developer also allowed the drop of grenades and closed the view of the middle door of Dust 2 by the TRs, among other new features.
While many thought it was just a prank on the developer’s part, Valve has confirmed that the grenades can be dropped to teammates. In a note, she pointed out that this could be possible “in most game modes”. The option was much requested by the players, who missed being able to share equipment with their teammates.
Another gigantic change that was part of the request of many players is the door of Dust 2. Now, Terrorist players will no longer be able to see the passage from Counter-Terrorists to Bombsite B.
In addition, players will also notice changes in weaponry, promising to change the Counter-Strike goal going forward. That’s because the M4A1-S will do more damage to opponents. Meanwhile, the Desert Eagle, one of the pistols that went head-on with several rifles, will start giving a little less. Finally, Dual Berettas suffered a price reduction.
NEW OPERATION
On Tuesday, DRAFT5 shared information that had been leaked by the community. In it, it was possible to see the first image of the new update, as well as the new name. As in Operation Broken Fang, players will be able to acquire stars by winning missions. The coins of the operation will be raised after reaching 33 (silver level), 66 (gold level) and 100 (diamond level).
In all, there will be 16 weeks of operation, being available until February 20, 2022. Among the rewards are new agents. Among them a Brazilian who will carry the Brazilian flag on his costume. In addition, there will also be new boxes, with brand new skins, and brand new stickers.
CHANGE IN MATCH CREATION
Other What’s new is also the creation of “mix” matches within CS:GO itself, being able to challenge friends to matches in matchmaking. At this point, it will also be possible to find shorter matches with only nine rounds to be played for the team to need to win.
Other what’s new is free-for-all, a knockout mode where all players will fight against each other in order to improve development in the game. Still in this mode, it will be possible to play as a team in the knockout, where the team that gets 100 eliminations will be considered the winner of the confrontation.
Reminiscent of the early days of Counter-Strike 1.6, newer players who haven’t had the chance to meet will be able to see a shield in action for the first time in Valve’s FPS. That’s because it was added in casual mode to rescue hostages.
NEW COLLECTIONS
As if the cosmetics of the new operation weren’t enough, Valve also introduced map collections already present in the game.