US imposes sanctions against bitcoin brokers for the first time in history

The United States tends to apply economic sanctions against different countries contrary to its policies or individuals who threaten the country’s security, but a recent case set a very interesting and important precedent for the cryptomarket: For the first time, US authorities have blacklisted a foreign cryptocurrency broker.

According to official notes from the US Treasury Department, the department sanctioned the Russian cryptocurrency exchange Suex.io, as part of the strategy to combat ransomware attacks.

The Department listed the broker on the List of Specially Designated Nationals for supposedly being used as a way to facilitate transactions of ransomware attacks in the US.

This type of designation is generally made against criminals, mainly traffickers and suspected of being associated with terrorist groups.

With this, Seux.io is “outside” the companies that US citizens and companies can do any type of business, cutting it entirely from the US ecosystem. Anyone using the service that is under sanction may be fined and in some cases even imprisoned.

Ransomwares

During a press conference, the Treasury Delegate Adewale Adeyemo, stated that Suex facilitated the transactions of at least eight variants of ransomware attacks.

As a result, the department believes that at least 40% of Suex’s transaction volume was associated with addresses linked to known suspected attacks.

“Brokers like Suex are fundamental to the possibility of attackers extracting their profits from the attacks carried out. Today’s action signals our intention to expose and break the illicit infrastructure used by these attacks.”

According to The Block, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis assisted the Department in the Suex investigation.

The company claims it discovered that the brokerage had received more than $160 million in Bitcoin in the past three years. These funds include not only suspicious address transactions linked to hacker attacks, but also darknet market repositories, primarily the Hydra market, Russia’s largest black market and possibly the world’s largest.

With this, the idea is to stop hacker attacks by disrupting the infrastructure and supply chain of these organizations. However, as we said at the beginning of the text, it sets an important precedent for the cryptomarket, opening a loophole so that in the future the US can create sanctions against brokers for reasons other than suspected hacker attacks.