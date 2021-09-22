Use of São Paulo rises more than 30% with Luan in charge | São Paulo

Luan has played 35 times this season. São Paulo, with the midfielder on the field, had 20 wins, ten draws and five defeats. The use of 66% of the points would be enough, for example, to place the Tricolor in the vice-leadership of Brasileirão.

Without the midfielder, São Paulo’s performance drops. In 2021, Hernán Crespo’s team played 17 times without the shirt 13. There are four wins, six draws and seven defeats, with only 35% of the points conquered counting Paulistão, Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro.

1 of 2 Use of São Paulo in 2021 goes up with Luan — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc Use of São Paulo in 2021 rises with Luan — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc

The defensive midfielder returned to the starting lineup last Sunday after being absent from the match against Fortaleza, responsible for ending São Paulo’s participation in the Copa do Brasil.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

Check out the press conference by defensive midfielder Luan, after São Paulo’s victory over Atlético-GO

Luan remained on the bench throughout the 3-1 defeat by Fortaleza, in the quarterfinals of the national tournament. At Castelão, Crespo chose to play in midfield with Rodrigo Nestor, Liziero and Martín Benítez; Gabriel Sara entered the course of the duel and scored the only goal from São Paulo.

Passed over in Ceará, the defensive midfielder returned over the weekend and played a prominent role in the important victory. São Paulo reached 25 points and moved up to 12th place, moving away from the fight against relegation.

– All of us players are uncomfortable with the situation. We talked among ourselves, the board and the committee. The first step was to win today, take São Paulo out of this situation. We will take each game as if it were a final to take São Paulo above the table – he said on Sunday, after the match at Morumbi.