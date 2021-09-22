Used car unicorn becomes the 2nd most valuable startup in Latin America – and Brazil continues as its darling

Kavak Center (Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Kavak arrived here just two months ago, but with large numbers. More specifically, an investment of R$ 2.5 billion to participate in the Brazilian market for buying and selling used and used cars. The money hasn’t been used up yet – but the Mexican platform is already boosting the cash, with an eye on an escalation that will transform Brazil into its biggest market by the end of 2022.

Kavak announced this Wednesday (22) a $700 million series E round (understand the stages of investment in startups). The fundraising was led by General Catalyst, a manager who invested in businesses such as Airbnb and Instacart. The investment also had the participation of funds such as Tiger, Spruce House, D1, SEA, Founders Fund, Ribbit and SoftBank.

This new capital injection comes just five months after Kavak’s D-Series, reflecting the auto startup’s accelerated growth. The business was created by Carlos Garcia Ottati, Loreanne Ottati and Roger Laughlin Carvalho in 2016. In October 2020, Kavak became Mexico’s first unicorn, or startup with a market valuation of $1 billion or more, in Mexico. In April of this year, with series D, the valuation rose to $4 billion.

With the E series, the valuation reached US$ 8.7 billion. Thus, Kavak became the second most valuable startup in Latin America, according to the ranking of data company CB Insights. The Mexican business is second only to Brazilian fintech Nubank.

O From Zero To Top, entrepreneurship brand of InfoMoney, spoke with Laughlin about the platform’s plans to buy and sell cars after the E-series. The company triples and quadruples its size each year – and Laughlin still sees unmet demand for used and used cars. The plan is to dominate 10% of the market in the long term.

“Features change our lives more than the new valuation. But it is a milestone that helps generate consumer confidence and attract more talent. This assessment also attracts more funding for the opportunities seen in Latin America’s innovation ecosystem.”

“We are being aggressive to capture the opportunity”

In a context of more digitization and new cars missing, Kavak seeks to consolidate itself in the countries where it already operates (Argentina, Brazil and Mexico) and reach new markets. The company will expand to other locations in Latin America and open its first operation outside the region in the next six months, but does not disclose which countries will be.

“During the pandemic, there was an accelerated consumer adoption of digital or hybrid experiences. At the same time, the car market is experiencing a lack of supply to meet an excess demand. Consumers have sought even more used and used cars, but there is still not much inventory to provide vehicle warranty and transaction security. We are being aggressive to capture the opportunity,” says Laughlin.

Kavak intends to consolidate itself in large markets for used and used cars, but informal and very fragmented. “No company has more than 0.5% of participation where we operate, so we imagine a scenario with multiples players“says the co-founder.

In Brazil, some examples of competitors are Creditas Auto, InstaCarro, Karvi and Volanty – see how and why startups hope to dominate the used and used car market. Despite the expected competition, the Mexican startup hopes to achieve a share 5% in the medium term, and 10% in the long term.

The US$ 700 million will help in this achievement of participation. The investment will go towards more staff, technology, inventory, infrastructure and expansion.

Brazil, the darling market

In Brazil alone, 11.4 million cars of the type were sold in 2020. For experts previously heard by From Zero To Top, the used and used car market in the country is four to nine times larger than that of new cars, depending on the state of the economy.

Kavak estimates that Brazil is the third largest market for used and used cars in the world, only behind China and the United States. This would be a market of around R$600 billion around here – and that with a low penetration of automobiles per inhabitant.

Even so, the Mexican startup still has “a lot” of the R$ 2.5 billion invested in the country. “We have enough cash to scale aggressively in Brazil. But the funding now works as a reinforcement for what we are waiting for Brazil to become”, says Laughlin. Kavak expects the country to be its biggest market by the end of 2022.

Kavak has 5,000 employees, 1,000 of them in Brazilian lands – a national number of employees that was only planned for the end of the year. The company does not have an overall hiring goal, but points out that the technology team will be doubled.

“We currently have 600 engineers and we are going to hire another 600 in the next 12 months. 300 of them will stay in Brazil. We have been hiring fast since we arrived precisely to do training that will guarantee our scale in the coming months”, says Laughlin.

These professionals will improve Kavak’s technology on three major fronts. First, the technology for cars: collect more information from cars and improve the operation during the inspection, renovation, availability, delivery and after-sales process. Second, technology for the consumer: making it easier to buy and sell used and used cars in the app or on the computer. Finally, technology to improve access to financing for these vehicles.

After improving digital platforms, Kavak needs to improve its physical infrastructure. In São Paulo, the Mexican startup has five units that function at the same time as car reconditioning centers and as stores. The plan is to open two more units in September, and another five units in October. Kavak will arrive in Campinas and Sorocaba in 2021. Next year, it intends to reach new Brazilian states.

Kavak has already acquired five thousand cars in its two months of official operation in Brazil. It sold 1,500 of them, so there are 3,500 cars left in its national inventory. In August alone, the business bought 1,100 cars in the country. “It took us four years to reach that same mark in Mexico. We grow aggressively each month”, reinforces Laughlin.

By the end of 2022, the startup expects to buy more than 100,000 cars and sell more than 50,000 of them in Brazil. This will make the country the biggest market for Kavak. “We are looking at this goal as realistic. We will probably readjust to a value above that.”

How does Kavak work?

Sellers post basic information such as year, model, version, color, and approximate mileage on the Kavak website. Filling in takes about two minutes, according to startup. Afterwards, each seller schedules an inspection of their home, their place of work or a Kavak inspection center/store. The business claims to buy cars manufactured for up to ten years and with less than 90 thousand kilometers in total.

Kavak collects registration and inspection information to feed its own algorithm, one of its differentials. The algorithm tracks prices on competing websites, classifieds, auctions and market tables, such as Fipe’s. It also projects supply and demand trends dynamically.

After the algorithm completes its evaluation and issues a price proposal for the vehicle, Kavak offers a few ways to sell: immediate payment, payment in 30 days and payment in consignment (the startup only pays when the vehicle is sold). The longer the term, the higher the amount paid for the vehicle.

Kavak becomes the owner of all the cars to be sold and only registers them on its website after “aesthetic” and “detailing” reforms in a reconditioning center in Barueri, in the interior of the state of São Paulo. For buyers, the startup offers the possibility of seeing the car in one of its inspection centers/store; two-year warranty; maintenance schedule by application; and the possibility of contracting vehicle financing online with partner banks. Buyers can return the vehicle within seven days.

According to Laughlin, Kavak can capture both those who want to buy online and those who want to buy physically. The motivations are also diverse. “Some people need cash flow; there are those who want a higher level car through a used or semi-new one; and there are those who want to exchange a car for two more economical ones”, he says. For the Mexican, serving any customer will be essential to conquer 10% of each giant used and used car market.

