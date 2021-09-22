using Pulse’s front, Fiat’s SUV coupe will be called Fastback

According to a member of Fiat’s SUV offensive, the unprecedented model, which until now has been called Project 376, has already had its name defined. According to FOUR WHEELS, the SUV coupe that will be launched next year is the Fiat Fastback.

Materials sent to the report (and already reported in issue 748 of the magazine) reveal that Fiat took advantage of the paperwork needed to launch the new Pulse to, at once, dispatch the baptism of the future Volkswagen T-Cross and Nissan competitor Kicks, among others.

Thus, when registering the copyright of the compact SUV in Latin American countries, the manufacturer took advantage and also guaranteed the name and typography of the big brother. The terms Fiat Pulse and Fiat Fastback are already reserved, as well as the respective typographic fonts, in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Uruguay, Peru and Chile.

If you are familiar with the name, this is not the fault of the Mandela effect, but of the fact that you remember the concept car that Fiat presented at the last São Paulo Motor Show, in 2018. The project shown was precisely a utility vehicle that combined sedan and coupe characteristics, as will be the 376 project when it is launched.

Fiat Pulse Front

The Fastback’s recent sightings in public tests reinforced the information given by the Autos Segredos portal and also found by FOUR WHEELS that the first two Fiat SUVs will share the front section. The overlapping of photos in similar positions strongly suggests that the front bumper to column B is the same structure. It is also possible to notice the niches and luminous signature of the Pulse headlights. Use the chart below to compare the two cars seen side by side.



From then onwards the mystery increases, but we know that there will be a stylish rear window trim fastback and similar bearing to the Renault Arkana, with taillights reminiscent of previous versions of the BMW X4. Another important feature is the evocation of Italian luxury and sophistication, detaching itself from the Pulse’s youthful and bold pretension and offering urban alternatives to the Jeep Compass, located immediately above the new car.

The Fiat Fastback is scheduled to arrive in 2022, with deadlines always at the mercy of the global supply crisis. Like Pulse, it will have 1.0 and 1.3 options, only both turbo and 1.0 three-cylinder (130 hp*/21.4 kgfm) serving the entry-level versions, while the 1.3 already used on the Jeep Compass and Commander ( 185 hp/27.5 kgfm) equipping the most expensive models.

