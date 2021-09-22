USP identifies factor that may increase the risk of covid death

(Photo: Pixabay)

Researchers at the USP School of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto (University of São Paulo) have identified two enzymes in the blood of patients hospitalized with covid-19 that may indicate a higher risk of death for these people. The discovery can help the medical team to adopt more appropriate treatments.

The study was published in the scientific period Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy. According to the USP Agency, researchers identified increased levels of metalloproteinase (MMP) 2 and 9 in patients who died from the disease.

MMPs form a family of 25 enzymes that act on the degradation of cell matrix proteins, which promote cell union. This destruction leads to remodeling, which is the body’s need to promote organ healing.

According to Professor Christiane Becari, leader of the study, among the pathologies related to the changes caused by these factors are acute myocardial infarction, pulmonary inflammation and abdominal aortic aneurysm.

According to the professor, the enzymes degrade the complex network of macromolecules in the lung, which play a fundamental role in the structural support of the organ.

“When there is an alteration in the balance of these pulmonary macromolecules and MMPs, we already have evidence in the scientific literature that these enzymes contribute to the development of lung diseases, acting in the remodeling of lung tissue, as well as in stimulating the migration of inflammatory cells”, he explains .

The researchers had two groups, one consisting of 53 patients admitted to the Intensive Care Units of the Hospital das Clínicas da FMRP (HCFMRP) and the other of 29 healthy people.

“Our study is the first to demonstrate the role of MMP-2 in covid-19 and may contribute to understanding the pathophysiology of the disease, that is, understanding the mechanisms of action of the coronavirus in the body”, he explains.

Another result of the publication is that MMP-2 was reduced and MMP-9 was increased in the group of patients admitted for covid-19.

“In the literature, this finding was reported in patients with sepsis for other reasons and the lack of MMP-2 in an animal model of lung injury was related to difficulty in resolving inflammation. As MMP-2 is a predominantly anti-inflammatory enzyme, its suppression in severe covid-19 is probably related to and contributes to the systemic inflammatory state of these patients,” he says.

The first author of the study is student Carolina DAvila Mesquita, from FMRP. In addition, it has researchers from FMRP and the School of Nursing of Ribeirão Preto (EERP), both from USP, Fiocruz-Minas and Mayo Clinic, in the United States.