Valve works on technology that lets you play games while they’re still being downloaded

Currently one of the features present on consoles that do not have in the steam It’s the ability to play while downloading games, but Valve is already looking for ways to resolve this. An The company’s new patent has been discovered indicating how this feature should work., that too can be used to save users disk space..

The patent was located by Pavel Djundik, creator of SteamDB, at the FreePatentsOnline and through it it is possible to predict a little how the novelty will work on the platform of Valve. In short, the system proposed by the company allows Steam to analyze the activities of the games executable, capturing which files are most important for the game to work.

With that the platform can get this data to know which files have to be downloaded so the user can start the game, allowing players enjoy the games while the download is still happening. But Valve believe that iThis can be even more useful for users.s, bringing some benefits, such as reducing the size of the facilities.

In the patent it is described that the steam may know which files are not used by the games and thus get rid of them, theoretically without compromising their integrity and freeing up some space on the player’s computer. The novelty can still help games find certain files and prefetch them during loading, decreasing latency during charging.



This won’t be the first time the steam try to implement a feature to be able to play before the download ends, in 2015, at the launch of Mortal Kombat 10, the company configured the game to be downloaded in parts, allowing players to access it before it finished downloading.. Nonetheless, this test turned out to be a failure and caused several problems., forcing the Valve to cancel that attempt.







