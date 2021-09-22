Vasco to ask authorization to the city of Rio to have 7,700 fans in the game against Goiás | Vasco

Vasco will file a new request to the city of Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday to hold another test event. After the government eased restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the club once again had its fans in front of Cruzeiro, on Sunday, in São Januário. The idea now is to have authorization for 7,700 people, on Monday, against Goiás, also for Serie B.
On Sunday, the city hall allowed a public of 1 thousand. However, only 309 people attended the 1-1 tie. There was a record of small agglomerations and people without masks.
Fans in Vasco x Cruzeiro, in São Januário — Photo: André Durão/ge
In the request, Vasco plans to use two sectors of São Januário: bleachers and social – on Sunday, only the social received the Vasco residents. Another change will be regarding ticket prices. The direction defined that they will be cheaper – the only value against Cruzeiro was R$ 250. The value will only be disclosed after the city hall manifests itself on the request – it can, for example, modify the capacity released for the match.
The rules for the fans to go to the game remain the same: up to date vaccination and negative Covid-19 test. Vasco also defined that, for the match on Monday, more laboratories will be accredited and the cost of the exam will be lower – it was R$ 140 against Cruzeiro.
The holding of test events is provided for in a municipal decree, which relaxed restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Vasco plans to hold another test event in front of Coritiba. In order, with everything going well, to be released to receive 50% of the capacity of São Januário, that is, 11 thousand people.