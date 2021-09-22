Veracel uses satellites to monitor its eucalyptus forests – RADAR 64

A look from space directly to the eucalyptus plantations. This is how Veracel Celulose has innovatively reinforced its weed and anomaly monitoring system in its eucalyptus forests. Using satellite images and artificial intelligence, the system accurately indicates the places where there are anomalies in the forest, and also maps the levels of weed infestation. This is the objective of the technology: to have a spatial view of information and reduce the response time of teams, avoiding losses in productivity.

The project was developed in partnership with Geplant, a start-up specialized in forest technology services, and underwent a period of testing and calibration in the second half of 2020. The technology, which has been implemented since August 2021, is able to monitor weeds at the age of 0 to 1 year and then starts to monitor anomalies in the forest from the first year of planting until the moment of harvest. Anomalies are occurrences of loss of vegetation cover, which can be caused by pests such as ants or defoliating caterpillars, felling of trees and other types of damage to forests. Weed monitoring is in the final phase of calibration and will soon be implemented in operations as well.

With more than 100,000 hectares of forests planted by the company and by partner forest producers, the monitoring carried out by the tool helps to better target the work of the field teams, ensuring that occurrences are contained and dealt with right from the start. “We gained agility for a more strategic performance of our field teams and a much healthier forest”, emphasizes Aline Vergani, Forest Planning specialist at Veracel. “The benefits of this monitoring can also extend to other agricultural crops in our region, considering that we will be able to contribute to the identification of pest outbreaks or other occurrences, which may also affect our neighbors”, he adds.

In the future, Veracel hopes to expand the use of technology also to monitor the company’s native forest areas, which, in addition to eucalyptus, have more than 100,000 hectares of preservation areas, in yet another action by the company for the conservation of biodiversity Of region.

Veracel Celulose celebrates 30 years of operations in 2021. With the factory in Eunápolis, in the south of Bahia, the company integrates forestry, industrial and logistics operations in over 10 other municipalities in the region. Responsible for the production of 1.1 million tons of pulp/year, 100% of the eucalyptus wood used in the production process is certified or controlled in accordance with the principles and criteria of international normative standards FSC and CERFLOR. With a 50% stake each, its shareholders are two large international operators in the pulp and paper sector: the Brazilian Suzano and the Swedish-Finnish Stora Enso.

Veracel is considered one of the best companies to work for in Bahia. In addition to more than 100,000 hectares of environmentally protected area, it is the guardian of the largest private Atlantic Forest reserve in the Brazilian Northeast and received the Forest Stewardship Council® Ecosystem Services Certificate – FSC® C017612, issued in Brazil by the certifier Imaflora.

There are 3,191 direct jobs and around 16,000 benefited from education, health and income generation initiatives in recent years. Being responsible, inspiring people and valuing life is our purpose!