Version wants to reduce 40% of deferred payment, says source

The reformulation of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatories provides, for the amount of debt that exceeds the annual payment limit, a series of negotiations outside the expenditure ceiling, including the possibility of immediate settlement of the deferred volume with a discount 40%, according to a government source.

According to the same source, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, six other possibilities would be on the table for these deferred court orders, including the installment payment in ten installments, with correction by the Selic.

Other alternatives for creditors would be: acquisition of public property; settlement of debts registered in active debt; payment of concessions for public service delegations; acquisition of equity interest and purchase of rights, such as the anticipation of amounts to be received as excess oil in oil sharing agreements.

With these solutions, the government seeks to limit the growth of the stock of unpaid court orders, which would tend to snowball.

Earlier this Tuesday, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), signaled that the government’s PEC to reduce the salty precatory bill for next year, of 89.1 billion reais, would be modified and would start to foresee a limitation of the growth of these expenses by the same dynamics of the spending ceiling rule.

With this, the space reserved for the payment of court orders within the Budget would be limited to around 40 billion reais in 2022. The nearly 50 billion reais remaining, according to Pacheco, would be the target of “legal negotiations”, which will also be included in the PEC.

These 50 billion reais that would not be paid immediately represent the space that would be opened in the 2022 Budget, under the ceiling rule, for other public expenditures, including the already promised expansion of Bolsa Família, renamed as Auxílio Brasil in the Jair Bolsonaro government.

The president of the Senate had reinforced that these solutions would be “outside the current budget, the current expenditure, which has the limitation of the spending ceiling”.

The general rule that governs the annual payment of court orders rescues the concept that had been suggested in the so-called CNJ (National Council of Justice) solution, of imposing a limit on the annual growth of court orders by the same rule as the spending ceiling — correction for inflation in 12 months until June of the previous year.

The economic team’s initial idea was to divide the payment of court-ordered debts of more than 66 million reais into ten installments and impose a provisional limitation on annual payments of court-ordered debts to 2.6% of the net current revenue, which would also subject court-ordered debts between 66,000 reais and 66 million reais to an eventual installment payment. According to the text, the court orders of up to 66 thousand reais would be paid in full.

According to the government’s original proposal for the PEC, the space opened in next year’s Budget would be smaller, at 33.5 billion reais.

Minister Paulo Guedes’ team also proposed the creation of a liability settlement fund, fed by the sale of federal assets. The funds from the fund could, according to the original wording of the PEC, be used to settle the precatório in installments and for payment of the public debt.