Very rare case, a man in Ceará has U-negative blood and helps to save lives – 22/09/2021

Driver Gildásio Costa, 41, lives in Fortaleza and has always donated blood. Four years ago, however, his donor routine changed completely: he discovered that he was a carrier of a very rare blood type classified as U negative.

“I was invited to participate in an event that was going to honor donors, in 2017. On that day, the doctor told me that I had this rare blood. I was surprised at the time,” he says.

The doctor who sought him out was Denise Brunetta, director of hemotherapy at Hemoce (Hemocenter in Ceará). Hematologist and doctor in medical-surgical sciences, she says that since Gildásio discovered that he has this blood type, he has joined a select list of donors only for those who have the same blood type as him.

“This blood type is very rare. Here we do, every day, about 50 evaluations since 2013. It’s been eight years, and we only found 12 people with the same type. It’s such a rare blood that from time to time we have demands for patients with equal blood to his from other states,” he says.

Since discovering the rarity, there have been five donations, always on demand. The donation occurred twice for the same patient, from Minas Gerais, who also has U-negative blood and received the donation as part of the leukemia treatment.

Gildásio used to donate frequently until he discovered that he had U blood Image: Elígia Cavalcante/Reproduction/Government of Ceará

Emergence and risks

Denise Brunetta explains that rare blood types, as a rule, come from parental inheritance. “Usually our blood is determined by a hereditary process. A father or a mother can carry a heterozygous gene, which is the abnormal gene. When both have heterozygous genes, there is an approximately 25% chance that a child will have the rare blood.” claims.

Before having the rare blood identified, Gildásio was classified as O positive. “When we look at the ABO system and the Rh factor, his blood is normal, type O. But when we look deeper, we see that he doesn’t have two antigens; and he doesn’t have a third, which is linked to these two” , explains.

We have over 350 different types of antigens — which are tiny pieces of red blood cells. In the absence of one or more of them, when receiving a blood transfusion with all the antigens, the person may experience a reaction, due to the creation of antibodies.

“There are two possibilities of reaction by the antibody created, which goes there and destroys the red blood cell: it can be more severe, occurring in the first 24 hours; or generate late hemolysis, when there is a slower destruction after 24 hours. In the second if the person may have symptoms, become jaundiced, but the problem tends to be a little milder,” he says.

most problematic cases

According to Denise Brunetta, Gildásio’s blood type does not cause hematological changes and he can have a normal life. “If we didn’t analyze his blood, he would probably never know about the change,” he says.

However, there are some rare bloods that are associated with more chronic anemias. There are also rare cases such as golden blood (from Rh null) and Bombay (false O).

In such cases, it is okay to receive blood in an emergency because they already have antibody formed. In the case of Gildasium, antibody formation only occurs in a transfusion, or —in the case of women— in a pregnancy. Forming the antibody, you can have a severe reaction.

Image: jat306/iStock

Normal life and work at Hemoce

Gildásio guarantees that he doesn’t have any health problems and leads a normal life. “I’m totally healthy,” he says.

He remembers that the first time he donated blood he was 19 years old. “It was for the mother of a friend of mine, and since then I’ve never stopped,” he says.

I’m happy to help. We feel good about the donation and, after I found out about my case, I was even happier because I can help in an even more direct way.

Six years ago, from being a donor, he became an employee of Hemoce. “Today I am a driver. I drive cars, van and even the collection bus that we have, with great pride,” he explains.

Gildásio is currently a driver at Hemoce Image: Helene Santos/Government of Ceará

knowing is important

The concern in Brazil with the subject is recent. The National Registry of Rare Blood, created by the Ministry of Health with information from registered donors in the country’s public blood centers, is not even a decade old.

“This search is fundamental for the care of patients with rare blood. There has been an international registry of rare bloods for some time, with all types and nomenclatures already found. Brazil only started this national registry in 2013. Not all blood centers in the countries do this this routine search,” says Denise.

Due to the low number of people registered and the rarity of cases, carriers of this blood should not donate blood without a request.

These people are very special. Even if they always want to donate, it is important that they save, stay healthy so that, someday, in case of need, they can donate. For example, if he had donated a month ago and needed to make a donation today to a carrier like him, he couldn’t.

The minimum interval for blood donations is 90 days.

Another point that she considers important is that family members of people with rare blood seek blood centers for tests. “If your brother has rare blood, your blood can be too. This family search is very important,” he points out.

The test to find out if you have rare blood can be done at your state’s blood center. Search for information to find out if it is made in your city.

To donate blood, the following requirements are necessary: