‘Vexam’ and ‘compulsive liar’. Politicians react to Bolsonaro’s UN speech





President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday 21st provoked strong reactions from politicians on social media.

Deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), minority leader in the Chamber, called the president a “compulsive liar” while speaking.

“The head of a gang of vaccine thieves saying there is no corruption in the government. Bolsonaro is a compulsive liar”, expressed the congressman on a social network.

“Bolsonaro attacked the press, preached anti-vaccination, promoted ineffective drugs against Covid, said there is no corruption in the government and lied about the destruction in the Amazon. A shame that further degrades Brazil’s image in the world,” added the deputy.

For the president of PCdoB, Luciana Santos, also deputy governor of Pernambuco, the president’s statements were a succession of lies.

“Shame at the UN. Bolsonaro’s speech is a succession of lies. It discredited the media, defended early treatment, denied the reality of poverty, deforestation, disregard for the pandemic and for our indigenous people. An immeasurable disservice to Brazil’s image and economy,” wrote Luciana on Twitter.

Opposition leader in the Chamber, Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), classified the speech as a liar and denial.

“Bolsonaro’s lying and denial speech shames our country at the UN General Assembly. Did your government make an example of Brazil? Did you support the vaccine? Nor does he believe it. The Brazil invented by Bolsonaro bumps into any traffic light in this country of hungry and unemployed people,” he said.

The PT’s national president, Gleisi Hoffmann, said that Bolsonaro’s participation was a “great embarrassment”.

“From unemployment to corruption, from hunger to the destruction of the environment, from the economic disaster to the delay in vaccines, the truth has gone a long way. It was the speech of a faker who is destroying the country, the rights of the people and democracy”, said the deputy.

For Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), the president “made a speech to the horde of fascists. No commitment to reality”.

Deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) pointed out the president’s lies. “A curiosity for you: last year Bolsonaro said it had given 1000 dollars in emergency aid. This year it’s down to $800. Why is it?”, he thought.

