Via Action (VIIA3) jumps up to 12.5%, surpassing expectations in the marketplace and recovering after 5 falls

SAO PAULO – After a sequence of five falls and still accumulating losses of around 46% in 2021, Via (VIIA3) shares registered a strong high day this Tuesday (21). At 3:05 pm (Brasilia time), the company’s shares rose 10.39%, to R$8.71. At the maximum of the day, 12.55% shares, at R$ 8.88.

The company published a material fact showing accelerated growth throughout the third quarter, as data released by the company are managerial, preliminary and unaudited.

Among the highlights of the year, Via claims that it managed to go from a level of around 10 thousand sellers to 100 thousand in the marketplace in a period of nine months, surpassing the initial estimate of reaching up to 90 thousand in 2021.

The “Key Accounts” (or key accounts) strategy also continues to evolve at an accelerated pace, according to the company, with the entry of important brands in recent months, which should further drive the evolution of GMV (or gross sales of goods, an important indicator of the sector).

In addition, long-tail items (which are more profitable in the long term) continue to grow strongly in the quarter compared to the same period in 2020, writes Via, highlighting high-recurrence categories such as beverages (567% year-on-year increase about year); automotive products (up 378% year over year); pet products (up 230% per year); home and building items (up 130% per year); and beauty and health products (up 120% per year).

From a logistics point of view, Via claims that its Envvias service already covers 60% of sellers using the platform and about 20% of 3P orders already run on its own network, with an expected increase in this percentage by the end of the year .

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, points out that Via has been taking a more aggressive stance in the acquisition of sellers for some time and should continue to do so. “She also had a brand repositioning. Of course, there are competitors that are a little ahead, but in any case, there is a change in the radar for her”, he assesses.

From a macro point of view, it is worth noting that actions not only by Via, but also by other companies with exposure to e-commerce, have been impacted by the recent rise in interest rates, which also makes the scenario for consumption more cloudy. In addition, within the retail sector, some bets have been directed towards companies that are more focused on physical commerce, since they can benefit more from the relaxation of restriction measures with the advance of vaccination.

“Anyway, Via, with the data presented today, shows that it is well positioned for issues that are a little beyond a shorter calendar”, highlights Cruz.

The XP analysis team, on the other hand, continues with the vision of a very challenging dynamic for the sector as a whole, especially in terms of competition, including initiatives from international players such as Amazon and Alibaba, which should bring volatility to the sector’s actions in the short term. The house’s analysts have a neutral recommendation for the VIIA3 shares.

Market analysts consulted by Refinitiv who cover the paper are divided with the action: of the 17 houses that cover the paper, 9 recommend buying, 7 have neutral recommendations and 1 sell. The average target price is R$17.59, which still represents a potential 123% compared to the previous day’s closing.

