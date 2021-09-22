Via (VIIA3) rises 10% and leads the Ibovespa on a positive day; understand

Business

On a general positive day on the Brazilian stock exchange, the Via (VIIA3) reached 10% and leads the Ibovespa highs. The index rises about 1.6%, to just over 110 thousand points, recovering from the debacle the day before.

At Via shares they operate with investor optimism about a new company record. The retailer reached the mark of 100,000 sellers in its Digital platform. The growth was approximately 10 times in nine months.

In this way, the company reaches the same level as its direct competitors, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and American (AMER3), in number of sellers.

The market looks with affection at the progress of companies linked to the e-commerce in attracting sellers to your platform. The more professionals selling products on the site, the more there will be a network effect on customers.

Furthermore, the robustness of the platforms created by retailers means a successful ecosystem. This opens up opportunities for new business fronts, such as financial services. This Via already has, with the banQi.

By the end of this year, the following services will be available on the Via marketplace:

Credit to the sellers and the customers of sellers;

Advertising service revenue; and

Specific training for the sellers.

According to the company, the increase in the number of sellers happened in record time in the Brazilian market. The retailer’s estimate of reaching 90,000 sellers by the end of 2021 was largely surpassed.

With the boom, the market predicts that the owner of the Bahia Houses reach 120,000 sellers in your marketplace by the end of this year.

“The evolution of the number of SKUs (Stock Keeping Unit or Inventory Maintenance Unit, in Portuguese) also continues exponentially: from 3 million at the beginning of the year to 33 million in September”, comments the retailer.

Via the war in search of sellers

O Magalu reached the mark of 100,000 sellers last weekend. And the company highlighted that all its sellers issue invoices.

Because of this, the company said that it could even have more tenants, but prefers to maintain a thorough process for evaluating sellers.

Via, Magalu and Americanas are active to face the Free market (MELI34), since Brazil is the main market for the Argentine company — which has become the most valuable in Latin America.

VIIA3 Quotation

The volatility of Via quotation it is also the result of a series of recommendations about the company’s actions.

Recently, BofA downgraded the purchase recommendation to neutral, the opposite of BB Investimentos e Ativa Investimentos.

At around 1:50 pm this Tuesday, the papers from Via rose 9.51% to R$8.64, recovering part of the land lost in the last 12 months (-50%). The company is worth BRL 13.48 billion at B3.