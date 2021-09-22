Vice-president of Suriname is the owner of the team he owns in a Concacaf tournament… at the age of 60! | international football

Imagine that the vice president of Brazil was the owner of a club. And this team competed for the Sudamericana. And on the opening day of the tournament, the politician put on his boots, the captain’s armband and took to the field. A similar situation occurred on Tuesday in Suriname.

Inter Moengo Tapoe, which has six titles in the last seven editions of the Surinamese Championship, debuted in the Concacaf League, the second most important tournament for clubs in the confederation. The match was in Paramaribo, against Olimpia, from Honduras. And the captain of the Surinamese team was Ronnie Brunswijk, owner of Inter and current vice president of Suriname. At 60 years old!

1 of 2 Ronnie Brunswijk, vice president of Suriname and owner of Inter Moengo Tapoe, captain and starting lineup, aged 60 — Photo: Reproduction/TUDN Ronnie Brunswijk, vice president of Suriname and owner of Inter Moengo Tapoe, captain and starting lineup, aged 60 — Photo: Reproduction/TUDN

According to Spanish journalist and statistician Alexis Tamayo, better known as Mister Chip, Brunswijk is the oldest player in history to play in an international club match.

Date of foundation of CONCACAF: September 18, 1961.

Ronnie Brunswijk’s Birthday: March 7, 1961.

In other words: a man older than CONCACAF is playing in an official CONCACAF tournament.

Ronnie was substituted 11 minutes into the second half. Olimpia thrashed the Surinamese 6 to 0. And then there is the return match, in Tegucigalpa. According to statistics from the official website of Concacaf, Ronnie made 17 passes in the game and had good success: he missed only three.

In the real-time report of the match, the name of the Vice President of Suriname appeared twice: once when he was fouled, and in his place. Ronnie’s son Damian Brunswijk was the number 10 at Inter Moengo.

Ronnie Brunswijk is one of the best-known figures in Suriname, a country that borders the southern states of Pará and Amapá in Brazil. He is a former rebel leader in the country, has been wanted for bank robberies and has been accused of drug trafficking in Europe.