Vice-president of Vasco says the club wants to manage Maracanã

In the coming days, the Government of Rio de Janeiro should launch the public notice for the concession of Maracanã, currently managed by Fluminense and Flamengo through permission for use. And one thing is for sure. Vasco also wants to enter the race, as stated by the vice president of the club, Carlos Roberto Osório.

The cross-Maltino leader understands that the ideal would be an understanding between all the clubs in Rio de Janeiro for the management of the stadium, but Botafogo, as it already has the concession of Engenhão, has no interest. Fluminense and Flamengo want to continue with the place.

— We think there has to be an understanding between the four clubs. Maracanã belongs to the people of Rio – says Osório, who, however, did not rule out the possibility of the Cruz-Maltino making a proposal alone, if the others do not agree with a joint administration: – Our priority is the understanding of all audiences, but we do not rule out partnering with a private sector company if there is no agreement between the clubs.

In the specific case of Vasco, the idea is to go with São Januário for most of the games in the season and use Maracanã only in matches with greater appeal and potential for large audiences. A concession requirement is 70 matches per year as principal, which is why there is a greater need for an understanding between the associations.

— We can’t have clubs from Rio de Janeiro sending games in Brasília — recently explained the secretary of the Civil House, Nicola Miccione:

— We expect the public to return to the stadiums next year, as soon as sanitary conditions allow, and we are betting on the economic impact that each game brings to the economy of Rio de Janeiro. Therefore, the new concession notice will establish the minimum number, per year, of 70 games with field command of the clubs that assume the management. With fewer games than that, the stadium operation becomes unprofitable, our internal studies prove this. The venue cannot be bid on to those who cannot provide a minimum match guarantee.