Virginia Fonseca’s mother mourns her husband’s death and vents

Margareth Serrao, mother of Virginia Fonseca, used social networks this Monday (20) and paid tribute to her husband, Mario Serrão, who died last Sunday (19), aged 72, after months of hospitalization.

On Instagram, Zé Felipe’s mother-in-law shared a photograph of him, where he appeared smiling, and vented. “’The sadness of having lost him will not make me forget the happiness of having possessed him.’ Rest in peace my LOVE. Today one of the worst days of my life. Having to say goodbye to you”, began, referring to the wake of eternal love.

In sequence, Virginia Fonseca’s mother recalled the state of health of Mario Serrão, who was already debilitated, and took the opportunity to say her last farewell, where she described all her love for him, with whom she was together for 24 years.

“Thank you for being a wonderful husband and for sharing incredible and difficult times with me over the past 24 years. I know how much you’ve been fighting diseases since 2016, and I know how much you suffered these last days, but God with his infinite mercy took you to live with him, freeing you from all the pain and that’s what comforts me a little. Love you! Eternal longings my love”, finished Margareth Serrao.

Mario Serrão, father of Virginia Fonseca (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

