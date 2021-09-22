Volcano eruption in the Canary Islands becomes intense again; watch video | World

Twitter/ @involcan Researchers Collect Volcano Lava Sample

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the region of La Palma, in the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands, was again intense this Tuesday afternoon (21). The phenomenon was registered by the Volcanological Institute of Canary Islands (Involcan).

Involcan investigators collected lava samples for petrological analysis.

Mayor Sergio Rodriguez said that the advance of lava puts neighboring villages at risk.

Since the initial eruption last Sunday (19), thousands of people have had to be evacuated from their homes and dozens of properties have been swallowed by the lava that slides towards the Atlantic Ocean. On Twitter, the institute’s profile reported that a team collected lava fragments for petrological analysis. Involcan emphasizes that the collection was carried out in a safe environment, “without any risk” for investigators wearing personal protective equipment.



According to CNN Brasil, so far no deaths have been reported. However, in an interview with TVE radio, Mayor Sergio Rodriguez said the lava was spreading to neighboring villages, putting hundreds more homes at risk.



On Monday night (20), El País announced that the speed at which the lavas were sliding towards the sea had been reduced from 700 to 300 meters per hour. This caused their estimated arrival to the coast to be delayed by a day and a half.



The volcano erupted this Sunday (19) after a series of earthquakes that started on the 11th. The National Geographic Institute (IGN) pointed out the record of almost 7,000 tremors, initially of little magnitude and intensity and others more intense yesterday – the strongest so far registered a magnitude of 3.8.



But despite the devastation, experts point out that the possibility of this phenomenon causing a tsunami on the Brazilian coast, as reported last week, is negligible.