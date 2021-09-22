Volta Redonda prepares vaccination for young people aged 12 and over

Round Round – Volta Redonda exceeded the goal of vaccination against Covid-19 in adolescents aged 13 or over, this Monday, the 20th. The drive-thru, on São João Island, was closed at 4 pm – ahead of schedule – due to the great public participation, surpassing the amount of doses available in the city.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) informed that on Wednesday, the 22nd, a new shipment of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will arrive, being possible to resume with the application of the first dose. And more: 12-year-olds will also be vaccinated.

The meeting of generations marked the vaccination against Covid-19 in Volta Redonda. From teenagers to the elderly, the municipality continued to apply the vaccine for everyone. The initial balance of the secretariat pointed more than 4.2 thousand vaccines applied, between first, second and third doses.

Adolescents 13 years of age or older sought the first dose, while youth and adults received the second dose. Elderly and severely immunosuppressed patients reinforced the immunization with the third dose.

The coordinator of Health Surveillance in Volta Redonda, health care physician, Carlos Vasconcellos, highlighted the importance of vaccination for everyone, including adolescents without comorbidities from 12 to 17 years old. Vaccination, according to the doctor, is essential to reduce the contagion of the new coronavirus.

“The vaccination of teenagers against Covid-19 has already started and will not stop in Volta Redonda, because we understand that by having more people vaccinated, we reduce the circulation of the virus and avoid the disease. In addition, it is important to emphasize that, according to the Child and Adolescent Statute, people over 12 years of age have autonomy over their health. So, teenagers can look for the health service to be vaccinated, it is recommended that someone responsible accompany them, but it is not mandatory. Adolescents are able to decide if they want to get the vaccine or not”, said Vasconcellos.

Lucas Lima, 13, was one of those who received the first dose. Accompanied by his mother, Isabela Lima, the teenager commented on how pleased he was to be vaccinated against Covid-19. “Very happy with the vaccine, especially at this time of returning to school”, he said.

Isis Siguelo, 14, spoke about the expectation of being vaccinated. “I’ve waited so long for this moment, almost two years of pandemic, finally it’s my turn. Very happy!”, he said.