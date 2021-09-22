Voting for Roça A Fazenda 2021: Erika x Liziane x Nego do Borel x Solange Gomes

On Tuesday night (21) the first swidden formation of A Fazenda 2021 took place. Opening the work, Arcrebiano took the yellow powers (the power owner must choose between being immune or winning the R$ 10 thousand prize) and red (owner of the power must exchange two inhabitants of the bay for two pawns of headquarters) of the lamp. After reading the letters, the ex-BBB21 decided to keep the yellow power and gave the red to Victor Percoraro.

Bil opened his flame and decided to keep the R$10 thousand prize. Victor, on the other hand, decided to take Liziane and Dayane Mello out of the stall and put Solange Gomes and Nego do Borel on the straight. Subsequently, farmer Gui Araújo nominated Nego do Borel for the first chair. The justification that Anitta’s ex gave was the last controversial actions of the funkeiro.

“There were facts that destabilized the participants. The person I’m going to nominate had several attitudes here that I don’t agree with. This type of game is not valid yet. In addition, this person doesn’t collaborate at all with the house chores. Although individual, the The collective part is very important. I don’t see fair play in this person,” said the farmer.

After counting the vote, there was a tie between Dayane and Liziane, with four votes each. It was up to Gui Araújo, the farmer of the week, to choose which of the two to go to the farm. Anitta’s ex opted for Liziane for the hot seat. Then, the influencer pulled Solange Gomes to the stool of affliction. In the dynamics of the remaining one, Erika was left over and was also in the hot seat. In the last action of the night, the girl vetoed Nego from the Farmer’s Test.

See who voted for whom in the first vote of A Fazenda 2021:

Mileide Mihaile voted for Liziane

Tiago voted for Erika

Valentina voted for Arcrebian

Nego do Borel voted for Medrado

Arcrebian voted for Valentina

Solange voted for Arcrebian

Marina voted for Liziane

Rico voted for Medrado

Tati Quebra Barraco voted for Erasmo

Mussunzinho voted for Dayane

Dayane voted for Mussunzinho

Erasmo voted for Tati Quebra Barraco

MC Gui voted for Dayane

Liziane voted for Mileide

Medrado voted for Rico

Erika voted for Liziane

Dynho voted for Dayane

Aline voted for Dynho

Sthe voted for Liziane

Victor voted for Dayane

First farm in A Fazenda 2021 will be formed

Turnarounds can always happen, and even with the pressure of being the first to be eliminated, the pawns will have the privilege of playing in a new Farmer’s Test. After the suffocation, the lucky one will run the game for a week. The definition already takes place this Tuesday (22).

