VW Amarok 2022 with 2.0 TDI engine is back in stores

Absent for a while in the Volkswagen website configurator, the Amarok equipped with a 2.0 TDI engine reappeared on the automaker’s website in the 2022 line. With this, the Amarok 2022 appears on the website in four versions: Comfortline 2.0 TDI, Highline 2.0 TDI, V6 Highline and V6 Extreme. Restricted for direct sales for some time, versions with a 2.0 turbodiesel engine are once again being sold to the final consumer. Pickup prices range from R$254,560 to R$299,100.

For those who don’t remember, since VW launched the Amarok V6 in 2020 with an engine recalibrated to 258 hp and 59.1 kgfm of torque, the versions equipped with 2.0 TDI engine of 180hp and 42.8 kgfm have been focused on direct sales, while those with the larger engine were aimed at the final public. Now the manufacturer has changed its strategy, as the configurations with the smaller engine are once again available for retail – and can still be sold by direct sale.



In the equipment list, the entry-level Comfortline version comes with ABS brakes with off-road function, removable trailer hitch, 17-inch alloy wheels and seats partially covered in leather, two airbags (mandatory by law), controls for stability and traction, descent control and ramp start assistant and headlamps with automatic switch on. It also features a Composition Media multimedia system and two-zone air conditioning.

VW Amarok V6 also still on sale

Moving on to the next Highline version with a 2.0 TDI engine, there are 18-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights with DRL lights, rear-facing camera with front and rear parking sensors, Discover Media multimedia center and leather-covered multifunction steering wheel. The V6 Extreme variant, on the other hand, features, in addition to the more powerful engine, 18 rim wheels with exclusive design and electrically adjustable front seats, while the V6 Extreme has integrated stainless steel body design, 20 rim wheels, aluminum side stirrups and coated seats partially in Nappa leather.

Based on Ranger and precisely for this reason made in partnership with Ford (which has greater experience with pickup trucks), the 2nd generation of VW Amarok is expected to be presented worldwide next year. And despite being based on the new generation of Ranger, which debuts later this year, the German pickup will have an exclusive look.

Amarok’s production so far is expected to take place at the Ford factory in Silverton, South Africa, where major investments are being made to increase its production capacity. The bad news is that, with this change, it is possible that the next generation of the German pickup truck will not be sold in Brazil, as its production in Argentina is practically discarded.