Weeping by Sandra de Sá and declaration by Alexandre Borges. All about the sixth episode of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ | The Masked Singer Brazil

🌻 Sandra de Sá generates commotion and Arara cries on stage

What a fight, my friends! What a fight! If I could define Girassol and Arara’s performances in one word, it would certainly be THANKSGIVING. Sandra de Sá was the unmasked one of the night and everyone was 😢😢😢.

One more mask reveals itself

😍Participation of Alexandre Borges do Bate-Papo with Camilla de Lucas

The unmasked fifth came live to talk with Sandra de Sá and Camilla de Lucas. Alexandre fondly remembered his mother, who died of Alzheimer’s last week, and said that The Masked Singer Brasil was a “farewell”:

“My mother always liked to see me on television. And that’s it, the show has to go on, despite all the sadness. It’s the artist’s function (to bring joy),” he continued.

🤩New dynamic of truth and lie confuses jurors

So, did you like the new tracks? Jurors call it fake news. I’m still putting everything together to come to some conclusion… Shall we review them all?

Jacaré: “I love dresses / I’ve already performed with a symphony orchestra / I collect miniatures”.

Arara: “I’m very good at somersaults / I love snakes / I read magazines backwards.”

Unicorn: “I’ve lived abroad / I was a model / I love directing”.

Astronaut: “I was almost a police officer / I was almost a volleyball player / I was almost a painter”.

Gata Espelhada: “I’m leonine / I did Olympic gymnastics when I was a child / I’m an only child”.

Want to know all the tips and hunches from the sixth episode? 👇👇

Astronaut mentioned a spaceship in his tips and Simone remembered the presenter and her paquitos. She bet on Fabiano Menotti and Veveta took the opportunity to leave a kiss for Xuxa, who follows the reality show.

🐊Alligator Square

This one has malformation, ok? The Jacaré put it to break and razed it with his little steps on stage. The judges bet on Fafy Siqueira (Rodrigo Lombardi), Vera Fischer (Simone), Elba Ramalho (Eduardo Sterblitch), Luiz Caldas (Taís Araujo) and Mart’nália (Fernanda Gentil). Who do you Think You Are?

Sandra de Sá reveals that she is claustrophobic and that she lost the people on the streets

Upon being unmasked, the singer talked about singing under the Sunflower costume and told something that no one knew: she is claustrophobic! In addition, Sandra was losing the public in the streets. So, were you one of the “fooled” by her?

