Weg (WEGE3) announces payment of BRL 86.88 million in interest on equity

THE Weg (WEGE3) announced, this Tuesday (21), the payment of R$ 86,882,122.10 in interest on equity (JCP).

The total amount corresponds to just over R$0.020705 per Weg share. Considering the withholding of income tax at the rate of 15%, the net amount to be paid for each WEGE3 action is BRL 0.01760.

Payment of Weg JCP is scheduled for March 16, 2022, but only investors with shares in the company at the end of September 24 this year will receive compensation.

As of September 27th, the shares will be traded “ex-interest on equity“. In addition, the amount paid as interest on equity will be included in mandatory dividends.

At the end of today’s trading session, Weg shares (WEGE3) closed up 2.21%, worth R$ 39.75. In the year, the paper accumulates a high of 4.96%, compared to closing at R$ 37.87 at the end of December 2020.

Despite the high valuation, Weg is an ‘interesting investment’, says BTG

Despite the high valuation (Price/Profit in 2022 of 52.7x), the defensive and strong profile of the Weg (WEGE3) makes the company an interesting investment in this volatile environment, according to the analysis of BTG Pactual (BPAC11).

The purchase of Balteau Produtos Elétricos further reinforces Weg’s continuous verticalization process. For the bank, the engine manufacturer is increasing its knowledge and portfolio through complementary products.

“Looking to the future, we continue to see long-cycle products as more resilient, although we recognize that short-cycle products continue the recovery trend seen in recent quarters thanks to the acceleration of global economy that should continue,” the report said.

The product portfolio of long cycle of Weg is the generation, transmission and distribution of energy and industrial electro-electronic equipment. Already in short cycle there are commercial engines, electronics and automation.

Despite saying that it is an interesting investment, BTG’s recommendation for Weg remains neutral with the target price at BRL 45.00, due to this valuation high.