Well-exercised muscles release substances that help prevent and control dementias, cancers and inflammation

RIO — The benefits of exercise far outweigh the outdated view that they only provide weight loss and cardiovascular conditioning. They help prevent and control diseases as varied as cancer, diabetes, dementias, bone fragility and inflammation. And behind all this power are at least 650 substances produced by skeletal muscles when exercised. They are so potent that they can even improve the immune system’s response to Covid-19 vaccination.

Perform: Doctors warn of the damage caused to the body by a sedentary lifestyle aggravated by the pandemic

Some of these substances are newly discovered and the function of only 5% of them is known, reveals a review of studies published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Physiology. Called “The role of the muscle secretome in health and disease” (The role of the muscle secretome in health and disease, in free translation), it shows the state of the art in understanding the complex biochemistry of muscles. Muscle secretame is the set of substances produced by muscles.

More than strength and support, muscles are balm factories for the good life.

