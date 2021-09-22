“What a bastard,” blasts MC Gui over Dayane Mello

the mutual rancidity between MC GUI and Dayane Mello has been featured in recent episodes of The Farm 2021. The two have already given clear signs that they can’t stand each other. The relationship turned sour after the last Fire Test, in which the model pulled the singer to the stall. On Monday night (20), the “tititi” between the two continued to roll loose in the house.

In a conversation outside the house, Medrado again suggested that the blonde say everything he feels on his rival’s face. “From the moment you feel a thing for the person, that’s what I told you, I asked ten times, you know that. Even before yesterday, [perguntei]: ‘Gui, why don’t you go talk to her?’ You said: ‘No, because I don’t think I want to’ […] I’ll take your arm and say: ‘Come here’? Each one will answer for their own”, defended the brunette.

Bill returned to detonate his opponent. “Is it over there [Dayane] had some attitudes that for me were very unpleasant. Not just with me, but with other people. This is something I can analyze and say: ‘Brother, what a bastard’. Did you understand? I have the right to analyze the person and think that for me that is a dick”, justified. “I don’t need to say she’s a dick”, completed.

The day before, MC Gui also told in a circle that Dayane showed the middle finger to Sthe Matos at the party. The model from Santa Catarina was hurt to learn that gossip was circulating through the house and also that Medrado was in the middle when the funkeiro revealed this story.

