What are the risks of open banking? Agencies guide consumers on rights and precautions to be taken | open banking

Open banking is being implemented in the country with the potential to stimulate competitiveness and benefit consumers by offering new financial products and services. But it is necessary to be aware of this new structure, which involves the sharing of bank data, and take some precautions when giving consent, warn consumer law entities.

Understand what Open Banking is

The structure designed by the Central Bank for open banking in Brazil foresees the implementation of four phases by the end of December. Since the beginning of August, customers can already authorize the sharing of bank details such as registration information, statements and limits with other financial institutions.

As of September 27, information on credit and credit card transactions may be exchanged and, as of December 15, financial institutions will also share data on investments, services related to foreign exchange, accreditation, insurance and pensions .

To understand what changes and what precautions to take, see below the main warnings and guidelines from Idec (Brazilian Consumer Defense Institute), Proteste (Brazilian Consumer Defense Association), São Paulo’s Procon and the Central Bank.

Sharing with consent only

Open banking will allow the exchange of information of account holders between banks. But it is essential to know that this sharing is optional and can only occur with authorization from the consumer.

“Data sharing will only happen if consumers provide qualified consent (free, informed, prior and unambiguous), if the purpose is determined, with a period of less than 12 months and with the possibility of its revocation”, explains Idec.

Participating institutions must also ensure the possibility of terminating the sharing at any time. In other words, it is up to the consumer to decide whether to participate or not.

It is also important to highlight that membership is made exclusively through digital channels (such as websites and cell phone applications) of participating financial institutions (banks, cooperatives, fintechs). There is no download app or specific site for registration.

Use of data must be restricted and with a clear purpose.

The Central Bank claims that the system will bring benefits because participating institutions will be able to offer products and services to their competitors’ customers and that consumers will be able to obtain lower rates and more advantageous conditions.

Consumers, however, own their own data and can choose which ones they want to share, with whom and for what purpose. attention and caution is always required when giving consent. that of looking for alternatives to loans or financing, for example.

“Consumers must be attentive and carefully choose the financial institutions with which they want to transact or from which they want to obtain credit or cost analysis for debt portability, for example”, guides Henrique Lian, director of Proteste. “It is necessary to be clear about what data will be transferred and make sure that it will only be those essential for operations.”

According to the rules defined by the Central Bank, the data obtained in this sharing process “may only be used for the purpose determined at the time of consent”, and this purpose must be clearly informed to the client.

Risk of data leakage, scams and fraud

Consumer protection entities, however, say they are concerned about the increased exposure of data and the risk of new scams and attempted fraud.

How to prevent scammers from using open banking to get your data? See tips

“It is necessary that the consumer has a little care and caution before responding to these apparently advantageous offers, but dangerous from the point of view of financial security”, says Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP.

“The moment he opens this universe of information kept confidential, the consumer is also subject to a greater probability of receiving scams because the universe of people inside the banking system who will know about their applications and account increases”, adds Capez .

Proteste assesses that it is not yet possible to predict all situations of fraud and misuse that may occur, but remembers that the data from consumers are also protected by the General Data Protection Act (LGPD) “with its set of sanctions already in place”.

“The speed of reaction of the regulator (Central Bank), legislators and the Judiciary will be important to curb abuses and fight unforeseen deviations”, says Lian, noting that the more the data circulates, the greater the chance of leaks, “a since all databases are subject to invasion (hacking)”.

BC says data misuse will be punished

The BC claims that data sharing will occur securely and with the necessary controls for handling data that involve bank secrecy.

“The institutions participating in open banking are responsible for reliability, integrity, availability, security and confidentiality in relation to the sharing of data and services in which they are involved, as well as for compliance with the legislation and regulations in force,” he said , in the BC note.

According to the authority, all institutions participating in open banking will be inspected and the misuse of data will be subject to penalties, after the establishment of an administrative procedure.

“The rites and procedures already used by the supervision of the Central Bank will be observed in the event of non-compliance with rules, according to current regulations”, says the BC, adding that the exchange of information in open banking is also protected by the Banking Secrecy Law and the Law Data Protection General (LGPD).

Greater harassment in offering products and services

For Idec, consumers can become the target of greater harassment from institutions when offering financial products and services.

“Consent is the main engine of this whole gear of open banking, but it needs to be preserved as a consumer’s right and not as an instrument of manipulation, where the consumer will be induced to grant this consent to any company”, says the coordinator Idec’s Financial Services program, Ione Amorim.

She points out that today the offer of products such as payroll loans via telemarketing, SMS and WhatsApp, and alert for the need for inspection and a greater awareness campaign about the changes brought about by open banking.

“Few people are clear on how open banking will impact their lives. It is not enough to simply have the standard. The monitoring of the system needs to be structured with indicators that allow evaluating the effectiveness of the process and whether the consumer is consciously consenting” , it says.

According to Idec, unwanted approaches can and should be denounced.

“In case the consumer is able to identify which company is harassing him, he should ask: ‘How do you have my phone number? How did you have access to my data? The companies that do this and that are identified are likely to suffer sanctions”, explains the coordinator of Idec.

Where and how to file a complaint or report

In case of improper use of data, the Central Bank’s recommendation is that the consumer first file the complaint at the financial institution, through the Customer Service (SAC) or Ombudsman.

The customer can also register the complaint directly with the Central Bank at the website https://www.bcb.gov.br/acessoinformacao/registrar_reclamacao.

“The institutions participating in open banking must ensure the provision of information to customers in a clear, objective and appropriate way about the steps of sharing and about the procedures associated with these steps”, states the BC.

Remember that the consumer who faces some kind of problem it can also resort to the Procons and the bodies of the Judiciary to ask for compensation for any damage that may have been caused by improper data sharing.

“The Central Bank is launching a lot of products quickly without consulting the security authorities. This always creates a lot of problems, so it is necessary to reconcile the needs for technological advancement with the concerns with the safety and assets of consumers”, warns the director of Procon-SP .