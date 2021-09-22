What changes in television games? · TV news

On Monday (20), President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) sanctioned the new Mandating Law, which modifies the text of the Pelé Law, approved in 1998. Under the new legislation, the negotiation of a match in the Brazilian Championship becomes just the owner of the house that hosts a game .

Before, to show a football game, a media company needed to have a contract with the host and the visitor of the game. Now, with the sanction, the rules will change. The change process, however, will not be immediate.

What is the Law of the Mandant?

What is the Law of the Mandant?

The Mandant Law provides a new guideline for negotiating broadcast rights for the Brazilian Championship in Series A and B. In 1998, the Pelé Law, which regulated football as a business, said that broadcast rights needed to be negotiated with both involved in the game.

In other words, it wouldn’t do for a company to have a contract with an “A team” if it didn’t have the “B team” involved in the game. The new Mandant Law changes that. Now, TVs only have to negotiate with the home club for the main national league.

How it works?

The rule applies only to the Brazilian Championship, a competition in which clubs negotiate directly with interested networks. Tournaments such as Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Estado will not be changed, as the games package is the responsibility of the respective organizing entities.

The agreements in force in Brasileirão last until 2024. Clubs that do not have contracts, such as Athletico-PR, are free to negotiate with whoever wants the games in which they will be principal. It’s even possible to show your home games on your own pay-per-view, something Hurricane has already done.

A hypothetical situation: in the first division, as of 2025, Corinthians may not accept Globo’s proposal and negotiate a new agreement with another company, which will now have the rights to matches that take place at Neo Química Arena, even if the team play against partner clubs from other TVs, such as Flamengo. What prevails is Corinthians being the owner of the house.

What if no club is the host?

In cases of sale of the match control to another stadium, the club still has the right to broadcast, and not the lessees. If the event is held by a company or federation, the right will belong to the organizer.

In another hypothesis: if the team does not belong to any club, or if it belongs to a federation or a league of clubs, such as a Libertadores de América final, the rights belong to the confederation or league that organizes the event.

What is the Globe Amendment?

Emenda Globo is an article included by the project’s rapporteur in the Chamber of Deputies, Alex Manente (Cidadania-SP). In it, the broadcaster’s current agreements for the Brazilian Championship remain valid until the end — in Series B, they end in 2022, and in Series A only at the end of 2024. This was a way that the network found to prevent current contracts expired with the new law.

What is the future of Brasileirão on Globo?

In the short term, nothing changes. Globo will continue with the rights to open TV and pay-per-view until 2024. However, as of the following year, other channels, broadcasters and platforms may enter the business.

SportTV and TNT Sports: what about pay TV?

Just like Globo on open TV, SporTV and TNT Sports continue with contracts until 2024 without changes. Pay TV channels will continue to broadcast only between clubs with which they have a contract, a consequence of the Globo Amendment.

Pay-per-view and streaming negotiations change?

No. The negotiations follow the line of open TV: contracts until 2024 will be respected. As of 2025, new agreements may be signed by clubs in this regard.

Does the change apply to the Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Estado?

No, just for the Brazilian Championship. Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Estaduais have negotiations made by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) and federations of each state, respectively.

Will clubs be able to broadcast their games?

Yes. If they have no connection with anyone, teams can show matches on their own platforms, such as the official website and their own channels on YouTube or Twitch. Athletico-PR, the only team in the A Series of the Brazilian Championship that does not have a contract with the Premiere, was already doing this even before the final sanction of the Mandating Law.

When does it take effect?

The new law took effect this week, as soon as Jair Bolsonaro signed it. But in practice, it only takes effect as current contracts expire. In other words, from 2025, when the new cycle of Brasileirão contracts begins.

The current agreement does not end until the end of 2024 and follows the old guideline. Teams that move up from Serie B to Serie A and do not have valid agreements with any broadcasting platform may also use the law in their favor, adopting measures such as Athletico-PR.