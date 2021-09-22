What changes in the cast of the second phase of Nos Tempos do Imperador – DCI

The second phase of Nos Tempos do Imperador has already started and the soap opera will have some changes in the cast. The child actors leave the scene and give way to the artists who play Dolores, Zayla, Guebo, Isabel and Leopoldina in their adult phases. In addition, Germana (Vivianne Pasmanter) and Licurgo (Guilherme Piva) also leave the soap opera.

Who will be cast in the second phase of In Times of the Emperor?

Charles Fricks – The 49-year-old actor plays the Barão de Mauá, new rival of Tonico (Alexandre Nero). This is another historical character that will be portrayed in the novel. He was an abolitionist responsible for the opening of several companies and helped in the creation and implementation of the Eusébio de Queirós law, which extinguished the slave trade. Ficks’ last soap opera was Amor de Mãe (2019), also by Globo.

Giulia Gayoso – The 23-year-old actress arrives to play Princess Isabel in her adulthood. Gayoso has been in other Globo productions such as Malhação: Pro Dia Nascer Feliz (2016), Tempo de Amar (2017) and O Sétimo Guardião (2018).

Bruna Griphao – The actress gives life to Leopoldina, the youngest daughter of Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) and Isabel’s sister. Griphao is 22 years old and has been working in Globo soap operas since 2012. The artist has titles such as Avenida Brasil (2012), Haja Coração (2016) and Pride and Paixão (2018) on her resume.

Daphne Bozaski – Dolores, Pilar’s younger sister, grew up and will now be played by 29-year-old Daphne Bozaski. She is known for the character Benê in Malhação: Viva a Diferença (2017), being one of the protagonists. He was also in Ilha de Ferro (2019) and As Five (2020).

Maicon Rodrigues – Little Guebo, played by João Victor Menezes, will now be played by Maicon Rodrigues, 26 years old. The actor made his TV debut in Malhação – Seu Lugar no Mundo (2015), as Beto. In 2016, he was in Rock Story, the network’s seven soap opera.

Heslaine Vieira – Finally, Zayla will now be played by Heslaine Vieira. The 26-year-old actress has been in Malhação: Viva a Diferença (2017), Prisoners (2018), Sob Pressure (2020) and As Five (2020).

Who leaves the soap opera?

The cast also suffered casualties. Vivianne Pasmanter and Guilherme Piva, interpreters of Germana and Licurgo, leave the telenovela. The long characterization process made their permanence in the series unfeasible, due to security protocols against covid-19.

The characters died during an escape from an assault. The cheating couple steals Teresa Cristina’s (Letícia Sabatella) precious stones, and Germana trips and catches her foot on the train track as the two flee the theft. The two then decide to die together and are run over by the vehicle.

Who also leaves are the child actors. Any Maia, Melissa Nóbrega, Alana Cabral, João Victor Menezes and Julia Freitas leave the plot.

Nos Tempos do Imperador is shown from Monday to Saturday at 6:25 pm Brasília time. After being shown on TV, the episodes are saved for GloboPlay subscribers.