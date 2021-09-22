What is it like to have covid in a country where there is no official case of the disease

Abdujalil Abdurasulov

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Under Berdymukhammedov’s government, seen here on a bike ride last year, image of a healthy nation is the centerpiece of state propaganda

Turkmenistan is one of the few countries, including North Korea, that claims to have no cases of coronaviruses. But data compiled by independent sources suggest the Central Asian nation is experiencing its third and possibly strongest covid-19 wave.

Sayahat Kurbanov (not his real name) could not breathe. His breath was gone: it was as if he had run a marathon, the pain in his chest unbearable.

Kurbanov had all the symptoms of the new coronavirus. But there was a problem: in Turkmenistan there are officially no patients like him.

When Kurbanov called an ambulance last month, the doctor said he had pneumonia and should get to the hospital urgently. Kurbanov knew that the country’s doctors referred to covid cases as pneumonia.

On the way to the hospital, he managed to call the clinic where he had taken a covid test a few days earlier. “Positive,” he heard a low voice say. “What is positive?” shouted Kurbanov, adding, “Is it covid?” “Yes” was the answer.

Only later did Kurbanov discover that he would never receive printed proof of this diagnosis. Tests with positive results are not officially notified in the country.

The first hospital he went to refused to see him because it was full.

“I almost died on the way,” recalls Kurbanov. “The shortness of breath… the virus progressed so fast. I started tapping on the window and yelled ‘Please stop, I can’t breathe.’ They gave me oxygen, but it didn’t help much.”

The next hospital also refused to admit him, this time because it was banned from receiving unregistered patients in the capital, Ashgabat.

“I started to panic. I asked the doctor, ‘What am I supposed to do? Die here?'”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Doctors and nurses in Turkmenistan make no mention of covid or coronavirus (file image)

Kurbanov called a doctor he knew and begged for help. After several phone calls and heated conversations, he was eventually admitted.

His condition did not change for five days.

“I couldn’t breathe—it was like everything inside me was glued together. I had panic attacks because I couldn’t breathe. It was like I had dived into water and couldn’t get back to the surface.”

Kurbanov yelled for the nurses to give him something to ease the pain. Going to hospital is not always enough to get treatment in Turkmenistan, he says. Doctors routinely ignore patients and nurses don’t examine them unless someone high up calls the right people.

Credit, Turkish government Photo caption, Turkish diplomat’s death nearly ended covid’s cover-up campaign in Turkmenistan

propaganda weapon

The hospital was also understaffed, with some nurses caring for more than 60 people. There have been times when even a cleaning lady has administered injections, he says.

The nurses shared stories about patients passing out and dying in front of them because there were no ventilators available and the oxygen machines didn’t work. Doctors changed Kurbanov’s treatment several times.

He spent about US$2,000 (R$10.6 thousand) on medicines and bribes, a large sum in Turkmenistan, and was discharged after 10 days.

Foreign-based, non-state-based media outlets are now reporting on the country’s third wave of infections, but almost everyone in Turkmenistan is afraid to speak out.

News site Turkmen.news has identified more than 60 people who have died from covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Authorities do not report cases of coronaviruses. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, a former dentist, uses the image of a healthy nation as his main state propaganda weapon. Admitting that the country is being affected by the pandemic could undermine the legitimacy of your regime.

Credit, Hronikatm.com Photo caption, Masked officials listen to a speech by a Turkoman president, according to who the country is free from covid.

However, an affair last year nearly ended the cover-up campaign. A Turkish diplomat in Ashgabat fell ill. Kemal Uckun had typical coronavirus symptoms: chest pain, sweating, fever. He was diagnosed with pneumonia.

His wife, Guzide Uckun, sent his chest X-rays to Turkish hospitals and all confirmed that he had covid-19.

She desperately tried to get Uckun back to Turkey, but the Turkmen authorities refused to allow her to travel by plane with medical infrastructure. Permission was not granted until several hours after his death.

Uckun’s body was embalmed and experts were unable to find traces of the coronavirus.

Turkmen authorities have introduced some quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the disease. But the government reinforces that, thanks to its “preventive measures”, the country remains free from covid.

None of the staff at the hospital where Kurbanov was admitted used the words covid or coronavirus, he said.

“They said ‘this virus’ or ‘this disease,'” he recalls. “I pressed them, ‘Why aren’t you saying what it is? Is it covid?’ And they shook their heads silently.”

While in hospital, Kurbanov received a text message from the government with a health alert advising people to wear face masks because of the dust in the air.

“Are we dying from the dust?” he says. “They will let people die, but they will never admit they have covid.”