What is it like to have covid in a country where there is no official case of the disease

  • Abdujalil Abdurasulov
President Berdymukhammedov on bike ride

Under Berdymukhammedov’s government, seen here on a bike ride last year, image of a healthy nation is the centerpiece of state propaganda

Turkmenistan is one of the few countries, including North Korea, that claims to have no cases of coronaviruses. But data compiled by independent sources suggest the Central Asian nation is experiencing its third and possibly strongest covid-19 wave.

Sayahat Kurbanov (not his real name) could not breathe. His breath was gone: it was as if he had run a marathon, the pain in his chest unbearable.

Kurbanov had all the symptoms of the new coronavirus. But there was a problem: in Turkmenistan there are officially no patients like him.

When Kurbanov called an ambulance last month, the doctor said he had pneumonia and should get to the hospital urgently. Kurbanov knew that the country’s doctors referred to covid cases as pneumonia.