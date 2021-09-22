What makes a volcano be active or inactive for so long? – News

THE eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which took place on Sunday (19), in La Palma, a Spanish island located in the Canary Islands archipelago, aroused the curiosity of some people because the structure is back in operation after about 50 years.

What seems to be surprising is actually quite common to occur in regions around the world known to have volcanoes that are apparently inactive.

According to Ricardo Meirelles Piazza, Professor at the Department of Oceanography at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia), some well-known structures, such as Mount Fuji, in Japan, and the volcanoes located in Yellowstone Park, in the US, have been classified as dormant for quite a long time. “A dormant volcano is not active, but it can, at any time, start to show some characteristic signs that normally precede eruptions, such as the emission of smoke”, says the professor.

Another sign that a volcanic structure may be becoming active is earthquakes. According to the expert, the seismic activities are usually intensified days before the eruption occurs, as it happened in the last week in Spain.

Read more: Video shows moment when lava swallows house in La Palma

These activities are resumed at the moment when the tectonic plates that formed the volcanoes thousands or millions of years ago and were not moving, start to move and converge again. With this, they start to overlap one another and make room for the lava, which was stored, to be expelled along with the volcanic ash, explains the professor.

Volcanic inactivity is related both to the non-movement of tectonic plates and to the distance of the volcano from the edges of these plates. In the second case, the distance means that the structure does not generate eruption signals, but even so, there is a possibility that the plates converge again or even that new cracks reach the base of the structure, causing it to become active again after a long period.

Circle of fire and the most active volcano in the world

The most active volcano in the world is Kīlauea, located in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. According to Ricardo, it is between 300,000 and 600,000 years old and has been in constant eruption since the mid-1980s.

Read more: See photos of volcano in Iceland that erupted after 6,000 years

Kīlauea lies in what is known as the Pacific Circle of Fire, a region characterized by home to more than 450 volcanoes. “The extremities of the Pacific tectonic plate, one of the largest in the world, are located in the Circle of Fire. It often collides with other smaller plates and, because of that, so many volcanoes are formed in this place”, emphasizes the professor from UFBA.

The circle of fire occupies an area of ​​more than 40 thousand kilometers in length, passing through the west of the Americas and also the east of the Asian continent. It is in these regions that most of the active and inactive volcanoes in the world are located.

*Intern of the R7 under supervision of Thiago Calil