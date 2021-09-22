what to expect from Copom’s interest rate decision this Wednesday By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) will release the new basic interest rate this Wednesday, after the end of the second day of the monetary policy meeting, the second to last one of the year. The market’s expectation is for another increase of 1 percentage point, raising it from 5.25% to 6.25% per year.

In addition to the interest rate update, investors await how the Copom will present its base scenario for the economy and the balance of inflationary risk in the post-meeting communiqué and, in more detail, in the one that will be published on the Tuesday of the week that he comes.

The decision comes after the latest official inflation data () again came in above market projections in August. According to the IBGE, the index came in at 0.87% last month compared to July, while the market projected a rise of 0.71%. On an annual basis, the IPCA rose to 9.68%, while the stakes were 9.5%.

This acceleration even raised bets of an increase of 125 and up to 150 basis points in the interest rate futures market until last week, due to an excerpt from the statement from the last meeting in which the monetary authority indicated that “a rate hike cycle is appropriate interest rate to a level above neutral”. However, the speech of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, at an event last week calmed the market. Campos Neto said that “has a flight plan that looks at the longer horizon” and “will not react to every high frequency data that comes out”.

In addition, inflationary pressure is causing a loss of anchorage in inflation expectations for the relevant horizon of monetary policy – 2022 -, as shown by the projections released last Monday (20th). This means that the IPCA estimates for 2022 are above the center of the 3.5% inflation target set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). In the last Focus, the IPCA projection for 2022 rose from 4.03% to 4.1%.

In order to understand the economic scenario and the factors that will influence the decision of the Central Bank directors at this and the next meetings, the Investing.com spoke with four economists who addressed:

– High expectations at this Wednesday’s meeting;

– Projection of discharge in the next meetings;

– Estimate of the Selic rate for the end of the current high cycle;

– Announcement and potential surprises

Check out the analysis of each economist interviewed by Investing.com.

Camila Abdelmalack, Chief Economist at Veedha Investimentos

The economist follows market expectations and estimates an increase of 100 basis points in the Selic rate. “It’s an extension of the cycle, not an acceleration”, he says.

Abdelmalack projects that the upward cycle will continue until the 1st quarter of next year, when the Selic rate reaches between 8.5% and 9%. The extension occurs, according to her, because of the 2022 Budget imbroglio and inflation more involved with inertia in 2022. “Inflation in 2022, if it is not the center of the target, will be within the ceiling, with ease”, he estimates.

The big news in the communiqué is perhaps a remark regarding the reversal of monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, whose calendar could be published hours earlier after the US central bank’s monetary policy meeting. “The great curiosity is whether there is a possibility of accelerating the pace”, says the economist also about the statement.

Rachel de Sá, head of Economics at Rico Investimentos

The economist, columnist for Investing.com, also estimates a high of 100 basis points, with the Selic rate ending 2021 at 8%. The current upward cycle should end in 2022 at 8.5%, a rate above the neutral level as signaled by the Copom at the last meeting.

“Copom is not going to accelerate the pace, he already thought that before Campos Neto stated that he will not change the magnitude with each published data”, says de Sá. However, the economist is making an assessment of what would justify an acceleration in the pace of monetary contraction: a combination of current inflation and inflation easing in 2022. For this, she recommends checking the inflation estimates in the Focus Bulletin and the Central Bank model to be disclosed in the statement.

Despite recognizing that inflation is widespread, it does not see an increase in the rate of increase in the Selic rate due to the slowdown in the Chinese economy and, consequently, less pressure on the price of agricultural and mineral commodities. In addition, it indicates that there will be, in addition to this, another increase of 100 basis points at the next meeting, a 75 basis points and a final 0.50 percentage point in the first quarter of next year.

Roberto Padovani, chief economist at Banco BV

The economist disagrees with the market median and projects an increase of 1.25 percentage points, arguing that the Copom intends to re-anchor inflation expectations for 2022 and 2023. With this, Padovani estimates another increase of 125 basis points at the next meeting and the end of the monetary contraction cycle with a rate of 9% in February of next year after two minor hikes (0.75 and 0.50 percentage points).

“The Central Bank cannot go much further than this”, he says, pointing out that there is already a natural economic slowdown for next year. “It’s a difficult decision, the challenge is to control inflationary expectations, lack of fiscal control is not on the radar”, he says when predicting an excerpt addressing an “improvement” in the debt trajectory in the statement, although it is still high.

Regarding the statement, Padovani recommends observing whether the Central Bank will address whether there is room for rate hikes above 100 basis points, as well as pointing to the next steps in the Central Bank’s strategy.

José Francisco Lima Gonçalves, chief economist at Banco Fator

Another economist who estimates a rise of 100 basis points at this meeting, Lima Gonçalves predicts two more increases of 1 percentage point, with the Selic rate reaching 8.25%. “It doesn’t stop there,” he says, pointing out that there are still 50 basis points to go, with an end of the contraction cycle between 8.75% and 9% in the first quarter of next year. Although it is uncertain whether the Copom will accelerate the magnitude of the increase this year or continue at this pace.

The economist’s assessment is that there is no other scenario seen by Copom other than raising the Selic rate, due to the current inflation targeting regime. “[Essa alta] it will tickle the inflation,” he says, assessing that current inflation is due to shocks and that the increase in the Selic is to avoid dissemination from the Copom’s point of view. with the rate cut, the future supply that is currently contracted will shrink, which will worsen economic activity. “Nobody gives a discount with falling demand”, he adds, in addition to stressing that companies are currently indebted and must pass it on to prices to the high financial cost.

The economist recommends a change in the inflation targeting regime. “Don’t raise the target, but don’t respond to a Gregorian calendar,” he says in relation to the current regime, establishing that the target is restricted to a period that starts on January 1st and ends on December 31st. “If it’s a goal for 12 months ahead, it already changes [a condução da política monetária]”, complements.

Finally, despite saying that current inflation is getting worse, he says that on the horizon there is a slowdown in prices. “It’s not a commodity super cycle environment, there’s an economic slowdown abroad and domestic activity is weaker.”