When will Braskem return to paying shareholders with dividends?

THE Braskem (BRKM5) has lived through difficult times in recent years: corruption scandals involving its parent company, the Odebrecht , and the sinking of the soil in the city of Maceió, in Alagoas, caused great “headaches” for its operations.

However, the petrochemicals seems to resurrect: this year, the papers accumulate high of 151%. In addition, Braskem delivered good second quarter results. Now, the shareholder can even go back to dreaming of paying dividends.

According to the Bank of America, in a report sent to customers and obtained by the Money Times, with cash generation in the blue, the company has the possibility of distributing dividends in the first half of 2022.

“The positive evolution of the results should allow Braskem to continue improving the debt profile and financing expansion projects”, he says.

The bank started to cover the shares with a target price of R$ 84, a potential increase of 43.6%.

According to BofA, the company will benefit from four points:

positive petrochemical margins, which should remain at attractive levels,

economic recovery

leadership in green polyethylene

favorable valuation despite strong stock performance.

Sale of shareholders

Both Novonor, formerly Odebrecht, and Petrobras (joint participation of 74.47%), indicated the potential for the sale of their stakes in Braskem.

Possible moves may include the direct sale to a third party or the sale of Novonor’s or Petrobras’ shares through a public offering.

“Such a sale may be preceded by a breakdown of the ownership structure (conversion of non-voting shares into voters), which can be positive for equity valuations,” they say.

Return, dividends!

In a conference with investors, CEO Roberto Simões has already stated that Braskem evaluates to resume the payment of dividends, supported by a framework of low leverage and strong results.

“There is room for us to think about dividends, yes,” said the executive.