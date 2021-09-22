WHO: Delta variant already predominates in most regions of the world – News

The WHO (World Health Organization) reported in its weekly report on covid-19, released this Tuesday (21), that the Delta variant of coronavirus is already prevalent “in most regions of the world”.

The organization also points out that the strain, identified in India in October 2020, represented 90% of all genetic sequences submitted to the GISAID global database with a sample collection date between June 15th and September 15th.

In Brazil, data from the Fiocruz Genomic Network show that Delta is already prevalent in Brazil, with 74.5% of all genomes sequenced in August. In the previous month, the prevalence was 25.4%.

Delta is classified by the WHO as a VOC (concern variant), especially as it is much more transmissible than other strains such as Alpha, Beta and Gamma.

The variant also has a greater ability to reduce the activity of neutralizing antibodies conferred by covid-19 itself and by vaccination.

However, complete immunization remains the best way to avoid severe disease, regardless of the variant.