Who does Angel hang out with in Secret Truths? Discover the protagonist’s ending · TV News

Arlete/Angel (Camila Queiroz) will have an apotheotic ending in Secret Truths. The young model will get revenge on Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) after the suicide of Carolina (Drica Moraes) and will decide to marry Guilherme (Gabriel Leone). She will cling to the heir of farms to get away from the life of prostitution and crime in the telenovela at eleven on Globo.

The character of Camila Queiroz entered the pink book scheme of Fanny’s (Marieta Severo) agency and fell in love with her first client. The millionaire businessman was obsessed with the new girl, but was rejected after being accused of rape by another model. He will then decide to marry Carolina, with the intention of cornering the nymphet.

In the final phase of Walcyr Carrasco’s serial, Angel’s mother will catch her in bed with Alex. Betrayed, she will leave a note for her daughter and shoot herself in the head. The teenager will live with Rogério (Tarcísio Filho) and will be sought out by Gui in the inner city.

Knowing about his past and his affair with Giovanna’s father (Agatha Moreira), he promises a happy future. “Marry me? What’s over is over. Let me make you happy,” he’ll ask. The model, in turn, will require time to make a decision.

Angel will also receive a visit from Alex, who will offer money to educate the young woman and her younger sister. Determined to take justice into her own hands, she will pretend to accept the proposal and will travel to Angra dos Reis with the rich man. During a boat ride, she will kill her lover.

“I feel so guilty, but you seduced me. You’re my mother’s killer. It’s like you shot and pulled the trigger. I’m going to kill you!” she announced, firing several shots.

After committing the crime, Angel will decide to marry Gui, a boy with whom he lost his virginity in the second chapter of the plot. The two will celebrate the union and depart by helicopter. “Hey, I’ll make you very happy, my Angel. I promise you,” he will say. “I’m already happy, very much”, she will conclude.

Originally aired in 2015, Verdades Secretas returned to the air on Globo in a kind of “warm up” for its sequel, which will show the character of Camila Queiroz seven years after the end of the first version shown on open TV. Secret Truths 2 is scheduled for release on Globoplay by the end of this year.

The rerun of the saga written by Walcyr Carrasco is also an attempt to stop the audience from escaping to the new season of A Fazenda, reality by Record.

