Who is Adebayo Akinfenwa the ‘giant’ striker of the Wycombe Wanderers

Manchester City’s English League Cup match between Manchester City and Wycombe was ‘mistaken’ for a rugby match thanks to ‘giant’ striker Adebayo Akinfenwa. The English athlete, of Nigerian nationality, is 39 years old, 1.85m and 102kg.

The professional’s physical characteristics made him elected the strongest player in FIFA 21, but this award is already something recurrent in his career, after all, with 97 strength, he has been leading in this regard since 2012. This has even done with that he was recognized by the book of records, the ‘Guinnes’.

The center forward began his professional career in 2001, with FK Atlantas, and over the course of his career has played with several English football teams such as Boston United, Northamptom Town, Gillingham FC and AFC Wimbledon, all from the pre-Premier League divisions.

According to the ‘Transfermarkt’ figures, since the 2004/05 season, Akinfenwa has 208 goals in 180 games. One of them was in the 2015 FA Cup, when he scared Liverpool in the competition. Even with the positive balance, he has even considered the possibility of switching sports and making more use of his strength.

According to the English newspaper The Sun, the professional is negotiating with the owner of the WWE, Vince McMahon, to participate in the North American wrestling event. A declared fan of the event, he has already posted a video on social media in which he declares himself for the WWE draft and is open to the idea.