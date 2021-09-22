Who is Hui Ka Yan, owner of the company that can ‘default’

Hui Ka Yan, 62, owns a fortune valued at $10.7 billion, according to Forbes. Of humble origins, the Chinese grew up without his mother, who died when he was a baby, and his father served as a soldier in the Second Sino-Japanese War in the 1930s and 1940s. Ka Yan was then raised by his grandmother and reached great heights with the foundation of Evergrande.

The matriarch of the small family sold vinegar, and in 2018, the now billionaire said he had little prospect of life, “understands poverty well” and ate sweet potatoes with steamed bread almost every day.

When he finished school, Ka Yan worked for a short time in a cement factory and, in 1978, he entered the Wuhan University of Science and Technology. Afterwards, he got a job at a steel company, where he was head of department and rose to director of the state-owned company, a position he held for seven years.

Upon leaving this position, he began to learn more about the real estate market and, in 1996, he founded the Evergrande Group and became chairman of the board. In the beginning, the entrepreneur sold small apartments. In 2016, with the giant already successful, he expanded his field of action to football and formed the Guangzhou Evergrande team.

At that time, the group’s headquarters was moved to Shenzhen, in Guangdong province, where Ka Yan now lives with his wife and children. In 2018, Evegrande was elected the most valuable real estate agency in the world. Currently, Ka Yan appears at number 53 among the world’s biggest billionaires, according to Forbes. In 2020, he was the tenth richest in China.

Evergande, however, found itself in the midst of controversy this week by financial market analysts who believe the company will “default” as it needs to pay at least part of the $300 billion (BRL 1.6 trillion) by tomorrow ). With payment uncertainty, the Stock Exchange began to fluctuate and even affected Brazil.