Who is Hui Ka Yan, the Chinese raised by his grandmother who sold vinegar as a child and built the Evergrande empire

BEIJING – With a fortune valued at $7.34 billion, Evergrande owner Hui Ka Yan, also known as Xu Jiayin in Mandarin, was born into a family of veterans in Henan Province in October 1958.

After losing his mother when he was eight months old, Hui was raised by his grandmother, who sold homemade vinegar.

Understand: How did Evergrande, the real estate giant that runs from electric car to football team, become a headache for China?

“I know very well about poverty,” Hui said in a 2018 speech. “At school, all I ate was sweet potatoes and steamed bread. I really hoped I could get out of the village and eat better. ”





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Unfinished residential building in Evergrande Oasis, a housing development developed by the Evergrande Group in Luoyang Photo: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS Unfinished residential buildings on the Evergrande Oasis, housing complex developed by the Evergrande Group in Luoyang Photo: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS A man passes in front of a condominium developed by the Chinese company Evergrande, in Guangzhou, southern China: company must default on investors, suppliers and customers Photo: NOEL CELIS / AFP Vehicles pass unfinished residential buildings on the Evergrande Oasis, a housing complex developed by the Evergrande Group in Luoyang Photo: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS Aerial photo shows Evergrande Cultural Tourism City, a mixed-use development, in Taicang, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, East China Photo: VIVIAN LIN / AFP Guangzhou Evergrande football stadium under construction in southern China’s Guangdong province Photo: STR / AFP Guangzhou Evergrande football stadium under construction in southern China’s Guangdong province Photo: STR / AFP Cultural complex in the city of Suzhou, China: construction halted due to fear of default by real estate giant Evergrande Photo: JESSICA YANG / AFP Aerial photo shows Evergrande Cultural Tourism City, a mixed-use development, in Taicang, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, East China Photo: VIVIAN LIN / AFP A man passes in front of a condominium developed by the Chinese company Evergrande, in Guangzhou, southern China: company must default on investors, suppliers and customers Photo: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS Aerial photo shows Chinese housing development Evergrande in Huaian, Jiangsu Province Photo: STR / AFP Evergrande Cultural Tourism City, a mixed-use development, in Taicang, Suzhou City Photo: JESSICA YANG / AFP Guangzhou Evergrande football stadium under construction in Guangdong province in southern China. Photo: NOEL CELIS / AFP

Football stars: Meet Guangzhou Evergrande, a team full of Brazilian players

Last week, China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development told the major lenders of the Evergrande real estate group not to expect payment of about $84 million in interest on bonds maturing on the 23rd, bringing the property developer closer in financial difficulties of one of the largest debt restructurings in the country.

New chance for diversity:Magalu reissues exclusive trainee program for black professionals

Chinese reform

After the end of Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution, Hui was one of China’s first university students at Wuhan University of Science and Technology.

Upon graduation, he was assigned a job at a state-owned steel company, moving from technician to department head and finally manager.

Letter to employees: ‘Evergrande will emerge from its darkest moment,’ says president of the Chinese developer

Encouraged by the prospect of the late supreme leader Deng Xiaoping’s economic reform plan, Hui quit his job in 1992 and headed south to Shenzhen, China’s first special economic zone, where he entered the real estate market.

In 1996, Hui founded Evergrande and had early success in property development in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, in Southeast Asia.

Red insurance?Wall Street is betting its chips on the Chinese Communist Party to stave off Evergrande’s collapse

He later developed a relationship with authorities to help prevent a hostile takeover by China Vanke in 2016. He then acquired land for a new headquarters in Shenzhen and transferred core operations to the city.

The billionaire also holds an honorary doctorate degree from the University of West Alabama. Hui is married and has three children.