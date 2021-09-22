Who left Masked Singer today? Sandra de Sá is the 5th eliminated

Sandra de Sá was the one who left Masked Singer today, September 21st. Girassol was unmasked after losing the dispute to “Arara”. She was the fifth eliminated from the program presented by Ivete Sangalo.

Who left Masked Singer today?

Sandra de Sá, known as Girassol, was the one who left Masked Singer – the fourth eliminated from Rede Globo’s program. Sidney Magal (Dogão), Renata Ceribelli (Brigadeiro), Marcelinho Carioca (Coqueiro), Marrone (Boi Bumbá) and Alexandre Borges (Onça-Pintada) have already been unmasked and eliminated in previous episodes.

The artist’s performance was praised by judges Taís Araújo, Simone, Simone & Simaria, Fernanda Gentil, Rodrigo Lombardi and Eduardo Sterbitch. Despite the public’s excitement, the sunflower took the worst in the dispute with the macaw.

On social media, the performance was full of hunches. Most hit the bull’s-eye!

“Everyone agrees that Girassol is Sandra de Sá, and that she shouldn’t leave yet, right? It rocks a lot,” wrote one follower. “They didn’t save the Sunflower, I expected, but people, the sunflower was perfect, the sunflower is always perfect”, lamented another.

See how Girassol performed to the sound of Cartola

Now begins the presentations of the least voted of the night who are in danger of being unmasked. 🥵 How can you not love the performances of this little flower??? This second presentation of Girassol is beautiful, my God! #TheMaskedSingerBR pic.twitter.com/Iw893tk4ro — The Masked Singer Brasil (@MaskedSingerBR) September 22, 2021

Who is still on Ivete Sangalo’s program?

Nine participants are still competing for the program. See the list:

alligator

silver cat

Monster

coconut tree

Macaw

Unicorn

Astronaut

Next week there are more disputes! The Masked Singer Brasil will air on Tuesdays, at 10:25 pm, Brasília time, according to the official schedule of the station.

Read too