Wife asks for divorce because husband makes up words: “Irritant”

A woman decided to ask for a divorce for an unusual reason: her husband was making up words to talk to the couple’s son, a baby. On the social network Reddit, the woman said that her now ex-husband “has always been a little silly”.

However, according to her, his irritating behavior would have worsened in the last 18 months. The wife said the invention of words has irritated her.

On the social network, according to the Mirror newspaper, the woman also explained that the man has a repertoire of 30 or 40 “random words that he uses instead of the normal ones”. “I’m sick of it,” she snapped.

“We went to bed the other night and I said ‘good night’ and he said ‘bagayaya’ in the high-pitched voice he always does. I snapped and asked him why he couldn’t just talk to me normally and he just laughed and got real close to my face and did it again,” he said.

In addition, the woman would be concerned about the child’s speech development, considering the father’s dictionary. “He talks to our son in this stupid language, and I’m worried that this confuses normal language development because he changes words so often.”

“Our son could be about to get hurt and instead of saying ‘no’ or ‘come here,’ he says some ridiculous made-up word or sound and gets angry when our son doesn’t know what he wants,” he said.