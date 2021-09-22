Windows 11: PC Health Check app receives major update

The PC Health Check app, or PC Health Check, received a major update this week. The tool now provides an improved view of computer compatibility with Windows 11.

With complete data, the user can identify which points prevent eligibility for the next Microsoft operating system. In addition, there is a support area with relevant articles and links that give tips for machine improvements.

New update reveals more details of Windows 11 compatibility.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

Launched in June, the PC Health Check app has been constantly improved. To do this, Microsoft relies on feedback from members of the Windows Insiders program to create updates to the tool.

Previously, the first versions of the software only indicated whether the computer was ready or not to receive Windows 11. In the most recent updates, the program started to identify compatibility with newly released processors. The updated version of PC Health Check is available free of charge from the company’s website.

With a new look, Windows 11 will be released starting in October.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

Windows 11 Launch

Windows 11 is scheduled for release on October 5, 2021. As of that date, eligible computers will begin receiving the free operating system upgrade.

According to the brand, the arrival of the upgrade will be divided into phases. Windows Update will then notify customers when the new software version is available for the device.

Also in October, several notebook models will hit stores with the new system. Finally, Microsoft expects all eligible computers to receive Windows 11 by mid-2022.