With a victory in six games, Chamusca suffers internal questioning at Náutico | nautical

Coach Marcelo Chamusca is under pressure at Náutico. With just one victory in six games, he still hasn’t managed to make Timbu return to the good moment in Serie B. On the contrary: after the defeat at home to Londrina, the team pulled away from the G-4. Now it’s nine points. The situation in the table and the latest performances increased questions about his work.

The Nautico, internally, faced the match against Londrina, according to the report of ge, as fundamental for the team’s goals in Serie B. It was important to win to stop the crisis and not lose sight of the G-4 – in addition to the fact that the opponent is in the Z-4 ​​and was coming from three straight losses.

There was, therefore, an effort on the part of the board to pay a payroll for the cast (now there is only a month of overdue image rights).

On the field, however, the team did not respond. He lost and, even though he remained in eighth position, he moved away from the top group (now he is nine points behind the CRB, the fourth place). It also amplified the negative sequence. There’s only one win in the last 12 games.

Regarding a possible departure of the coach, the sources consulted by the report were not definitive. This Wednesday, the football board will meet again to decide whether to continue (or not) the work.

Chamusca’s resignation is not ruled out, but it is possible that – given the proximity of the match against Remo, on Friday – the club will decide to give him one more chance to make the results come back. Permanence, however, is hanging by a thread. Even if the coach stays, it is almost impossible for him to continue after another possible negative result in Belém.

After the match, Chamusca admitted that the team’s performance was not good against Londrina and stated that he is not uncomfortable in the position.

– My discomfort level is zero, I don’t have any discomfort. I was hired to try to make Náutico improve on the leaderboard, get out of a sequence of bad results. If the president, the people who hired me understand that the problem is me, I don’t have any discomfort. I will go my way, and the life that follows. What I have to do is what I’ve been doing: changing players, changing the way the team plays, trying to balance the team.