With an investment of US$700 million, Kavak becomes the second most valuable startup in Latin America – Link

There is a new giant check among startups in Latin America. The Mexican Kavak, which operates in the purchase and sale of used and used cars online, announces this Wednesday, 22, a round of investment in US$700 million. With this, the company reaches the market value of US$8.7 billion, consolidating itself as the second most valuable startup in the region, only behind Nubank, valued at US$ 30 billion.

The contribution was led by the American venture capital firm General Catalyst, which has already invested in companies such as Airbnb and Snapchat – the round also included the participation of other investors such as SoftBank, Tiger, Spruce House, D1, SEA, Founders Fund and Ribbit. The check comes just five months after Kavak’s latest round of investments, which involved $485 million and saw the company achieve a market valuation of $4 billion.

Kavak was the first Mexican startup to achieve the title of “unicorn” (name given to technology companies valued at more than $1 billion). Founded in 2016, the startup is a kind of Loft of the car market: it buys and sells used cars on a digital platform. With its own workshop, the company completely overhauls the car before offering it for sale on the website – the buyer can finance it using the same system. In addition, the car has a two-year warranty and maintenance. In July, the Mexican, which also operates in Argentina, made her arrival in Brazil official.

The new capture aims to put more gasoline in the tank of Kavak, which operates in a heated market. According to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave), from January to August 7.6 million used cars and light commercial vehicles (pickup trucks and vans) were sold in Brazil, 48.8% more than in the same period in 2020 – the volume is also 6.6% higher compared to 2019.

Growth

The proceeds from the round will be used to support Kavak’s global expansion. “Our business is too complex to scale. It is an end-to-end solution: not only do we resolve the transactional part with the customer, but we also act on the car owner’s side. With the acceleration of the used car market, we are having more demand than we can meet”, says Roger Laughlin, co-founder and CEO of Kavak in Brazil, in an interview with state.

He explains that the capital will help to leverage Kavak’s product in Latin America and also in new countries – the executive does not reveal which other places will receive the startup’s operation, but he says that the Asian market is one of the possible destinations.

With the reinforcement at the box, the chips placed in Brazil will also increase. In July, upon officializing its arrival in the country, Kavak revealed an initial investment of R$ 2.5 billion. Without giving details of values, Laughlin confirms that this number will grow with the new check.

Co-founder of Kavak, Roger Laughlin moved to Brazil to take care of the startup’s operation in the country

Kavak’s Brazilian operation is gaining traction. The company started its activities with 500 employees in the country and reached 1,000 people this month – at first, this was the team’s goal for December. The city of São Paulo currently has seven startup stores and the plan is to double that number in the next two months. Kavak should arrive in Campinas and Sorocaba this year.

“We spent more than 4 years focused on Mexico City to understand our product, consumer and scale strategies. The fact that we are now launching new countries does not mean that we will lose focus on the markets in which we already operate”, says Laughlin. “We don’t want to decide between giving resources to one place or another. That’s why we captured this new round”.

Congestion

Kavak is not the only startup that bets on the used car buying and selling market. In July, the Brazilian unicorn Creditas acquired Volanty, a startup focused on the purchase and sale of vehicles founded in 2017. In August, another Brazilian startup in the sector, InstaCarro, received an investment of R$115 million. There is also Carupi, created at the end of 2019, and the Argentinean platform Karvi, which arrived in Brazil last year to sell new, used and used cars in an integrated manner with the stock of more than a thousand dealerships and independent stores in the country.

In the view of Gilberto Sarfati, professor at FGV, Kavak’s new check should shake the segment: “Brazilian competitors will suffer a lot with the size of the cash and operation of Kavak, which is the largest in the sector today”, he says.

For Kavak, however, there will be a challenge that is common in startups’ dynamics: to show that the business is profitable. By investing heavily in accelerating growth, the company is still not making a profit. Kavak sees this as part of the process.

“Our fixed costs today are higher than we can dilute, but we wouldn’t be able to capture the rounds we raised if we didn’t have a clear path to profit,” says Laughlin.

‘Rayando el Sol’

In addition to the growth in the used car market, the Mexican company has reaped the benefits of a favorable moment in the innovation market. This combination has created an avenue of opportunities, says Felipe Matos, president of the Brazilian Association of Startups (ABStartups) and columnist for the state. “With the pandemic and the exchange rate appreciation, the price of cars increased a lot, favoring the growth of used vehicles. At the same time, the values ​​of investments in Latino startups are increasing, evolving into the so-called mega-rounds”, he says.

The mega-rounds, which have been played mainly by unicorns, reached a new level in 2021. In 2018, the biggest contribution raised by a Latin American startup was from iFood, with a check for US$ 400 million. This year, Nubank snapped up an investment of US$ 1.15 billion, the largest in the region’s history. In addition, the investment of US$ 525 million raised by Loft in April is also among the largest rounds in Latin America. Kavak now occupies third and fifth place in the ranking, according to data from the innovation company Distrito.

Latin American startups have benefited from factors such as the presence of more investors with capital available for venture investments, the high adoption of technology (powered by the pandemic) and, of course, the maturity of the region’s innovation ecosystem.