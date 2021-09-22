With football in the afternoon, Globo sees the public flee from soap operas and has the worst second in the year · TV News



With the screening of yet another women’s soccer friendly, a game between Brazil and Argentina, on Monday (20), Globo saw the public flee from the afternoon soap operas and suffered its worst audience of this day of the week at Ibope in 2021: 13 .5 points averaging day.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, the South American classic won 21.7% share (participation) of 46% of the total televisions tuned during the game, which aired from 15:55 to 17:57.

Brazil x Argentina aired between Ti Ti Ti and Malhação Sonhos and won the Record in the direct confrontation. Edir Macedo’s broadcaster scored 6.3 points and had a 13.6% share.

The telenovela currently aired by Vale a Pena Ver de Novo registered a measly 8.7 rating points, which represented the worst Monday in the rerun range since the rerun of História de Amor (1995) on January 21, 2002, when the plot written by Manoel Carlos scored a maximum of 3 points.

The current season of Malhação, which is also a rerun, had 11.8 points. It is the lowest index of Dreams, which has been in the air since January 25 of this year.

The only new telenovela on the air on Globo, Nos Tempos do Imperador continues to suffer in terms of hops and scored 16.6 points, which also represents the worst audience in a second of the series of six starring Selton Mello.

See below the hearings for Monday, September 20, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.5
Good morning São Paulo7.9
Good morning Brazil7.7
More you6.6
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes7.1
SP19.9
Globe Sports10.8
Newspaper Today10.1
you you you8.7
Friendly Match Women’s Soccer Team: Brazil x Argentina10.1
Workout11.8
in the times of the emperor16.6
SP220.6
grab hold22.8
National Newspaper27.0
Empire30.4
secret truths19.8
Hot Screen: Jurassic World – Threatened Kingdom12.2
Globo Newspaper7.1
conversation with bial4.9
Owl: Deadly Impact3.8
Hour 14,5
Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.1
Morning General Balance (average from 5am-8:30am)1.9
General Balance SP (7h-8h29)2.7
Speak Brazil3.5
Nowadays4.8
JR 24h (morning)5.4
General balance8.6
Proof of love6.0
JR 24h (afternoon 1)5.5
City Alert7.7
JR 24h (afternoon 2)6.0
Journal of Record9.5
Genesis11.7
when you call the heart7.6
The Farm 139.8
JR 24h (dawn)4.7
Between Lines1.8
Religious0.8
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.7
First Impact3.3
Come here3.1
Good Morning & Co.3.7
Chest Award Coupon3.8
gossiping3.9
Family Cases5.0
indomitable heart7.5
I Give You Life (premiere)7.4
true loves7.7
SBT Brazil5.8
wheel to wheel6.1
Chest Award Coupon5,6
Chiquititas5.8
Mouse program5,6
SBT Arena2.9
the night2.0
Operation Mosque1.8
Reporter Connection2.0
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)1.7
First Impact1.9

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP