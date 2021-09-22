With football in the afternoon, Globo sees the public flee from soap operas and has the worst second in the year · TV News

With the screening of yet another women’s soccer friendly, a game between Brazil and Argentina, on Monday (20), Globo saw the public flee from the afternoon soap operas and suffered its worst audience of this day of the week at Ibope in 2021: 13 .5 points averaging day.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, the South American classic won 21.7% share (participation) of 46% of the total televisions tuned during the game, which aired from 15:55 to 17:57.

Brazil x Argentina aired between Ti Ti Ti and Malhação Sonhos and won the Record in the direct confrontation. Edir Macedo’s broadcaster scored 6.3 points and had a 13.6% share.

The telenovela currently aired by Vale a Pena Ver de Novo registered a measly 8.7 rating points, which represented the worst Monday in the rerun range since the rerun of História de Amor (1995) on January 21, 2002, when the plot written by Manoel Carlos scored a maximum of 3 points.

The current season of Malhação, which is also a rerun, had 11.8 points. It is the lowest index of Dreams, which has been in the air since January 25 of this year.

The only new telenovela on the air on Globo, Nos Tempos do Imperador continues to suffer in terms of hops and scored 16.6 points, which also represents the worst audience in a second of the series of six starring Selton Mello.

See below the hearings for Monday, September 20, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.5 Good morning São Paulo 7.9 Good morning Brazil 7.7 More you 6.6 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 7.1 SP1 9.9 Globe Sports 10.8 Newspaper Today 10.1 you you you 8.7 Friendly Match Women’s Soccer Team: Brazil x Argentina 10.1 Workout 11.8 in the times of the emperor 16.6 SP2 20.6 grab hold 22.8 National Newspaper 27.0 Empire 30.4 secret truths 19.8 Hot Screen: Jurassic World – Threatened Kingdom 12.2 Globo Newspaper 7.1 conversation with bial 4.9 Owl: Deadly Impact 3.8 Hour 1 4,5 Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.1 Morning General Balance (average from 5am-8:30am) 1.9 General Balance SP (7h-8h29) 2.7 Speak Brazil 3.5 Nowadays 4.8 JR 24h (morning) 5.4 General balance 8.6 Proof of love 6.0 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.5 City Alert 7.7 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 6.0 Journal of Record 9.5 Genesis 11.7 when you call the heart 7.6 The Farm 13 9.8 JR 24h (dawn) 4.7 Between Lines 1.8 Religious 0.8

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.7 First Impact 3.3 Come here 3.1 Good Morning & Co. 3.7 Chest Award Coupon 3.8 gossiping 3.9 Family Cases 5.0 indomitable heart 7.5 I Give You Life (premiere) 7.4 true loves 7.7 SBT Brazil 5.8 wheel to wheel 6.1 Chest Award Coupon 5,6 Chiquititas 5.8 Mouse program 5,6 SBT Arena 2.9 the night 2.0 Operation Mosque 1.8 Reporter Connection 2.0 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 1.7 First Impact 1.9

Source: Broadcasters