With his contract renewed in Arabia, Marcelo Grohe performs another miracle and still defends a cavadinha penalty; watch

Idol of the Grêmio fans and a fundamental character in the recent titles of the tricolor, Marcelo Grohe, who is 34 years old, continues to shine with the shirt of Al-Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia. Last Saturday, he was decisive in his team’s 3-1 victory away from home against Al-Nassr in the fifth round of the Saudi Championship – Ittihad leads the table with 12 points.

When the game was still 0-0, Grohe had to work a miracle when he was surprised by a cross that went straight to the goal. With agility and elasticity, he managed to push to the corner:

This defense by Marcelo Grohe is SUPERNATURAL!pic.twitter.com/g8cKzUtyyT — FutebolNews (@realfutebolnews) September 21, 2021

Afterwards, he got the better of him when a rival tried to surprise him by taking a cavadinha penalty. Grohe himself shared the move on his Instagram:

Living an excellent phase in Arabia, Marcelo Grohe is not thinking about returning to Brazil right now. So much so that he recently renewed his contract with Al-Ittihad until the end of the 2023 season. Ittihad’s victory on Saturday also ousted Brazilian and former Grêmio player Mano Menezes from the position of coach at Al-Nassr.