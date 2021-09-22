with reservations, Liverpool overtake Norwich and advance to the next stage

Norwich and Liverpool they faced each other this Tuesday (21), at Carrow Road, for the 3rd round of the English League Cup. With an alternative team, however, the Reds they didn’t have great difficulties, they won 3-0, goals from Minamino, twice, and Origi, and advanced to the next stage.

the matches of Liverpool and Norwich for the Premier League you follow LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In the first stage, the game has barely started and Liverpool immediately tried to open the scoreboard. At three minutes, after a corner kick by Origi and left in the area, Minamino turned, hit and made 1-0.

Norwich, in the 42nd minute, had a chance to draw. But Tzolis wasted the penalty. The Greek hit, Kelleher defended and, on the counterattack, Liverpool almost scored.

Liverpool’s third came out at 34. Minamino received it from Oxlade-Chamberlain, hit under the goalkeeper and closed the score.

They did well: Origi and Minamino

Without the trident formed by Salah, Mané and Firmino, Liverpool had a pair that matched the height: Minamino and Origi.

While the Japanese scored twice, the Belgian scored one and provided assistance for the first goal.

It was bad: Tzolis

The Greek striker had the chance, even in the first half, to make everything equal in the match. But, in a penalty kick, he stopped at goalkeeper Kelleher and didn’t take advantage of the rebound.

Championship status

With the victory, the Reds advance to the next phase of the English tournament.

upcoming games

Norwich City returns to the field next Saturday (25), for the Premier League, to face Everton, at 11 am, at Goodison Park. The match will be broadcast from 10:50 am by ESPN on Star+.

Liverpool, also on Saturday, will face Brentford, away from home, at 1:30 pm. The match will also be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.