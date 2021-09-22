With the ore’s “perfect storm”, Vale loses space and analysts point out more opportunities in steelmaking actions

SAO PAULO – A true perfect storm has hit iron ore after the boom registered until May of this year, when the commodity surpassed US$ 200 a ton.

The downfall movement was felt mainly in the last few weeks. Iron ore prices have corrected from around $180 in early August to below $100 a ton.

In recent days, sentiment has been further impacted by uncertainties regarding the outcome of the Evergrande situation in China, amid the Asian giant’s own government measures to slow down the country’s real estate sector, which also further impacts the prospects for the sector.

Thus, the shares of Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3), Gerdau (GGBR4) and Usiminas (USIM5) had setbacks of around 10% last week, which were added to setbacks of up to 3% for assets the day before . In September, Usiminas shares have accumulated losses of around 24%, CSN has losses of 20%, Gerdau falls 17% and Vale has losses of around 16%. Outside the index, CSN Mineração accumulates a 19% drop in the month.

In this Tuesday’s session, of recovery for the Ibovespa, VALE3 shares registered only slight gains, while CSN, Gerdau and Usiminas registered a decrease of around 2%.

The scenario that emerges should follow one of volatility for the shares of companies in the sector, mainly monitoring the impact of Evergrande on prices, but analysts already see important “asymmetries” between the miners and steelmakers.

For Bradesco BBI analysts, iron ore prices are likely to remain under pressure in the short term, as demand prospects are increasingly uncertain. The combination of weaker economic activity data coming out of China between July and August, reports that demand has not recovered as much as usual in September and the lack of visibility on steel production cuts in the fourth quarter and early in 2022 before the Beijing Winter Olympics was already scaring market participants.

Now, with the Evergrande situation evolving rapidly, more uncertainties have clouded demand prospects, given the

potential side effects on the real estate market and the Chinese financial system (the real estate market is responsible for

about 35% of China’s steel consumption).

For now, analysts do not expect a material drop in demand for steel – the Chinese government is likely to intervene, especially considering that 2022 is an important year for President Xi Jinping to consolidate power during the 20th National Party Congress at the end of 2022.

Thus, it maintains the base case of a 1% drop in steel production in China in 2022, which would still imply healthy iron ore market fundamentals, with prices hovering around $100 to $120 a ton.

Anyway, they point out that the short-term momentum remains challenging. Accordingly, the bank’s analysts performed sensitivity analyzes for stocks with exposure to iron ore in our coverage under different iron ore price scenarios.

Taking into account a more severe drop in prices, with iron ore prices reaching US$ 75 in 2022, they point out that they see Usiminas and CSN’s valuations as more “asymmetric” versus CSN Mineração and Vale, with the former being able to offer more opportunities.

“CSN and Usiminas, as integrated steelmakers, are relatively better equipped to face a deterioration in iron ore prices compared to pure iron ore players, while the stock’s recent underperformance implies greater asymmetry,” they assess.

In addition, they maintain the premise that steelmakers’ margins should remain sustained at healthy levels and above average globally in 2022, due to: (i) production restrictions in China; (ii) lower exports from China; and (iii) improving steel demand growth around the world as economies exit the pandemic.

Usiminas remains BBI’s top choice as downside risks appear to be fully priced in analysts’ view. “We maintained our purchase recommendation for Usiminas and a target price of R$34, as we believe that the valuation already includes a very negative scenario in 2022”. The upside potential in relation to the stock’s closing level on the day before is 148%.

About Vale in particular, João Lorenzi, commodities analyst at Encore Asset, highlighted in an interview with InfoMoney radar on Friday (see the full interview in the video below) that the recent drop in ore was surprising, and largely due to the slowdown in the real estate market in China, but that it is still cautious about the commodity.

“I’m not positive for iron ore, with the commodity being at some point even below the price considered to be equilibrium due to the bad momentum”, he assesses.

For the analyst, for those who are looking to invest in paper amid this recent fall, it may be worth waiting to enter the action, since the ore should fall a little more and still impact the paper down. So there may be a better entry point later on.

On the other hand, he points out that there may be other opportunities, such as in companies not so related to ore, which is the case of Gerdau (GGBR4) and which fell sharply amid the fall in shares of steelmakers and mining companies.

It should be noted that at the end of August, when iron ore was already under severe pressure, Caio Ribeiro, an analyst at Credit Suisse, highlighted in a report that he still saw a lack of appetite to invest in the mining sector. But he highlighted that other names could be more attractive.

At the time, the analyst remained “selectively constructive” in the basic materials sector (which includes mining, steel, pulp and paper), preferring shares in steel companies such as CSN (CSNA3) and Usiminas (USIM5) to mining papers. See more by clicking here.

Vale: controversial issue

UBS BB last week reduced the recommendation for ADRs (American Depositary Receipts or, in practice, the shares of companies traded on the New York Stock Exchange) of Vale from purchase for sale, estimating that a surplus of iron ore of about 150 million tons is growing rapidly in 2022. The bank’s target price for the ADR has gone from $22 to $15.

Analysts cite that surplus is increasing, among other factors, as restrictions on China’s steel production weigh on iron ore demand and global iron ore supply continues to increase.

In this scenario, they reduced their projections for iron ore prices by 10% for 2021, to US$163 per ton, by 12% for 2022, to US$89 per ton, and by 6% for 2023, to US$ 80 per ton, considering that Chinese steel production stabilizes at around 1.07 billion and the supply of iron ore continues to increase.

For Andreas Bokkenheuser and his team, Vale’s dividend story becomes much less attractive with iron ore below US$ 100 per ton.

Levante Ideias de Investimentos, on the other hand, when questioning whether it is time to buy Vale amid the sharp drop, raised some points.

First, the analysis team points out that the company is at a different stage than in the past, with all the heavy and necessary investments having largely been made. This greatly reduces the investments to be made in the operation.

The second point is that, with the contracted and projected production increase, the company will be able to produce iron ore at a cash cost marginally below the current one, which is already the lowest in the world in production per ton of ore.

“The combination of these two factors, combined with a higher production/sales volume, will make the company continue to be an excellent generator of free cash in a structural way”, he assesses.

Thus, in the assessment of the house’s analysts, whether or not to invest in Vale will depend on each investor’s strategy. In this year of 2021, the company will distribute in direct and indirect earnings, an average return of almost 20%, a record amount and by far the best dividend yield (dividend in relation to the share value) on the Stock Exchange.

“For the next few years, the company will continue to generate cash at a strong pace and distribute good dividends to its shareholders. On the other hand, for a capital gain strategy, the scenario may be one of total pessimism with Vale’s thesis, given the very high sensitivity of its share price with iron ore prices, with the recent falls in line and quite consistent with the melting of iron ore as a consequence of the problems in China”, they assess.

XP, in turn, highlights in a report that the price of the commodity should remain volatile, as well as the price of shares in the mining sector, both here in Brazil and abroad, but remains optimistic with Vale. “Our team, which covers mining and steelmaking, maintains the premise that the commodity should end the year at US$ 120 a ton. In addition, the large global mining companies, such as BHP (BHPG34), Rio Tinto (RIOT34) and the Brazilian Vale, continue to be discounted in relation to the sector and continue with a purchase recommendation by analysts”, they assess.

