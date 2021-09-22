Without data from RJ, Brazil has 484 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registered today 484 deaths from covid-19, totaling 591,518 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. However, Rio de Janeiro, one of the states with the highest number of deaths, did not release its data until 20:00 today. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, based on information from the state health departments.

The Rio de Janeiro Health Department did not say why it did not release its data on cases and deaths today. Last Saturday, the state recorded an explosion of more than 100,000 cases after “finding” 92,000 diagnoses in the system.

The moving average of deaths has completed a week of stability, although it is still above the 500 mark. Today there were 524 deaths on average in the last seven days, indicating a 14% change compared to 14 days ago.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, 12,582 new cases were registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,246,954 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

seven states on the rise

Acre, Rondônia and Sergipe did not register any deaths in the last 24 hours. Acre also had no new cases of the disease.

Bahia recorded only ten deaths and no case due to a problem in the Ministry of Health’s e-SUS platform. “This is a recurrent failure since the launch of the new version on September 8, 2021”, says the note sent by the Secretariat of health.

In fact, the press consortium has noticed in recent weeks that the cases of states facing problems with the system are almost daily, which can cause distortions in the information.

Disregarding Rio de Janeiro, seven states registered an upward trend in the moving average of deaths, the highest number since August 8th. Another six were stable, while 12 and the Federal District were down.

Of the regions, two had an upward trend: North (24%) and Southeast (22%). The last time the country had two regions accelerating was on June 23rd.

Only the Northeast had a drop, with -20%, while the Center-West (8%) and South (13%) remained stable.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (18%)

Minas Gerais: stable (12%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (11%) – the state did not report data until 8 pm today

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (7%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-29%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-22%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-19%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-44%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-21%)

Santa Catarina: stable (6%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil notified 485 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 591,440 deaths from the disease have been registered across the country.

According to the data provided by the folder, the total number of infected reached 21,247,094 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,250,198 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 405,456 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.