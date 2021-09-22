Woman campaigning against vaccine and mask dies of Covid and leaves four children

A woman campaigning against vaccines and against wearing protective masks died of Covid-19 in the United States on 15 September. She had four school-age children.

Kristen Lowery, 40, used social media to spread denial messages. Vaccines and masks, which are the scientifically proven methods of combating the spread of the coronavirus, were their targets.

The woman, who lived in California, even used a filter that said: “No mask, no silence, no vaccinations and no fear. Together we will win”. There is also a photo of her holding a sign that reads: “Give a voice to those harmed by the vaccine.”

In early September, Lowery’s sister wrote on Facebook wishing her strength in the fight against Covid-19: “We need you here. Your children love and miss you so much. Please don’t give up”.

Kristen Lowery left four children: Tayden, McKenna, Ella and Ryenn.

With information from the Crescer website