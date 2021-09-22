Woman is resurrected 45 minutes after being presumed dead | Bizarre | Online Diary

A rare and much celebrated case! Just imagine resurrecting? In this case, which we are going to tell you now, it was not a miracle, but an incessant work carried out by doctors, according to a study published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine.

That’s what happened to a woman, who was resuscitated by doctors after being diagnosed clinically dead for 45 minutes. She was on a golf course when she suddenly suffered a heart attack.

When help arrived, Kathy Patten, from Baltimore, USA, had no heart rate, no pulse, and no breathing. She received intensive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and was rushed to hospital. After nearly an hour, she started breathing again.

The doctors on duty were surprised by the result. Dr. Dov Frankel, one of Patten’s doctors at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, said, “You [Patten] taught us the meaning of life. You showed us what it meant to never give up.”

“People think of CPR as a miracle, but it’s another medical act,” Juan Ruiz-Garcia of Madrid’s Hospital Universitario de Torrejon told Reuters.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation or cardiopulmonary resuscitation is a set of maneuvers designed to ensure oxygenation of organs when a person’s blood circulation stops. These maneuvers are done to keep blood flowing to the heart and other vital organs.

Interestingly, a few quarters away, Kathy’s daughter, Fifer, was in labor for Alora’s birth. Unbelievable, right?